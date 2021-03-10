Lady Warriors stifle Westside

NEW RICHMOND — After having its first two games canceled, Wyoming East was raring to start its season, and wasted little time making that known.
East senior point guard Sky Davidson stole the opening possession, raced down the court and scored a layup, setting the tone for what turned out to be a 76-18 drubbing of young county rival Westside Wednesday in New Richmond.
The Lady Warriors' defense proved to be an issue throughout the night for the young Lady Renegades. East limited the visitors to just two first-quarter points and six overall heading into the half.
"We've really been stressing defense because we're small, we're quick and we've got to go to what we're capable of doing," Wyoming East head coach Angie Boninsegna said. "We set a tone early. We got in a little bit of foul trouble there, but luckily we have a little bit of depth to kind of counterbalance that. But overall, for a first game, our defense played really well. We were able to apply pressure and create turnovers off of that to make it easier on offense, too."
Davidson engineered East's defense in the early going with the opening bucket, another layup off a steal and a 3-pointer, helping the hosts to a 10-0 lead. Westside got on the board at that point when Breezy St. Claire knocked down a jumper from the left wing, but scoring was a task all night for the visitors.
"I think we were ready to play another team," Boninsegna said. "I think when you get used to playing each other it gets a little old. We were all ready to play last week and we had two games canceled. Sky came out and set a good tone for us and she's such a good defensive player that the other players kind of feed off it."
"We knew coming up here as young as we were that they would be trouble for us," Westside head coach Darren Thomas said. "Their pressure defense is that excellent. They have five girls that have started together for the last year or two and seven or eight of their top nine are back. We knew coming up here that we better be ready for pressure defense and the press and we just didn't handle it tonight.
"You could tell the difference. They were strong and we were a little weaker. That's the difference in playing 14- and 15-year-old kids and 17- and 18-year-olds. We're trying to get better each game and I told them the season's too short to worry about this game."
The onslaught continued in the second quarter as East took a 39-6 lead into halftime, but the defense wasn't the only thing Westside struggled with. The Lady Warriors also beat them on offensive boards, led by senior Sarah Saunders, who secured nine of her 13 rebounds on that end of the floor. As a team, East tallied 32 offensive rebounds and 28 steals.
East's depth allowed Boninsegna to keep her players fresh and win the hustle plays. Ten different players scored, with eight of them scoring at least six point each.
"I think we can sustain that," Boninsegna said of rotating players in and out. "We have an athletic squad and we're going to try and use that and try to give our starters more of a break. Conditioning is key. We've been off for so long, everybody's been off for so long and to play our style of play we're going to have to have some depth."
Davidson was only player to score in double figures with 18 points to go along with five steals and six assists. Abby Russell added nine points and six steals for East.
Westside (1-2)
Sydney Cochran 2, Katelyn Lester 2, Kenzi Bledsoe 3, Shyan Jenkins 3, Breezy St. Claire 2, Aaliyah Dishmon 3, Daisha Cline
Wyoming East (1-0)
Skylar Davidson 18, Sarah Saunders 6, Hannah Blankenship 6, Daisha Summers 8, Kayley Bane 7, Colleen Lookabill 8, Abby Russell 9, Madison Clark 8, Maggie Trent 2, Maddie Bower 4
W: 2 4 7 5 — 18
WE: 20 19 22 15 — 76
3-point goals — W: 2 (Jenkins, Dishmon); WE: Davidson 4, Blankenship 2, Russell 1. Fouled Out: None