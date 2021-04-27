Lady Warriors hoping for another title run

CHARLESTON — After a year off, Wyoming East is back in the state tournament, though there aren't many familiar faces.
In fact, the only returning starter from the team that finished runner-up in Class AA in 2019 is multi-time all-state guard Skylar Davidson.
Still, the Lady Warriors are in good hands. Head coach Angie Boninsegna, who has guided the program to three state championship games in the last five seasons, winning it all in 2016.
"We've got good leadership on the court," Boninsegna said. "It's different when you step on that court, but we have players who are leaders. We've just got to calm our nerves. We've got a lot of freshmen and sophomores who have never been here before, but players like Skylar, Hannah (Blankenship), Daisha (Summers) and Sarah (Saunders) have been on our teams that have been to Charleston.
"I'm sure we're going to be a little nervous when we get out there, but our kids have played really hard this year and this is where they want to be. We've had some quarantine issues with games being canceled, but I think nerves will be an issue for both sets of teams. I've told our kids though that we're going to make mistakes every game. It's about how you react after those mistakes and hopefully we'll calm down and settle into the game."
The Lady Warriors' opponent in the opening round of the state tournament Wednesday night (7:15 p.m.) will be in a similar situation. East will play Region 3 foe Mingo Central, a program that's making its first state tournament appearance since the school opened in 2011.
The Miners' path to the postseason involved beating Chapmanville on the other side of the region and knocking out the same Summers County team in the regional co-final that East did in the sectional championship.
"They're going to be a challenge for us," Boninsegna said. "They've got some guards that can shoot the ball, they've got an inside player that if we leave her alone can shoot from the high post but she'll also set screens and roll."
Leading the charge for the Miners will be senior Scarlett Thomason, who is a deadly outside shooter. The senior sharpshooter hit 13 3-pointers in a game last season and has routinely lit it up from downtown throughout her career. In the regional co-final against Summers, she buried five treys in the opening 10 minutes, putting the Lady Bobcats in hole they couldn't recover from.
The challenge for Boninsegna and Co. will be slowing her down and forcing other players to make plays.
"If you leave her open she gets her feet under her and she can get you," Boninsegna said. "She shoots the ball well. They look for her a lot and they set a lot of screens to get her open. If you give her time to shoot, she shoots really well but we have to make sure we're not behind her on screens.
"Stopping her will be a collaborative team effort. We usually try to put Abby (Russell) on the point, but we've got Skylar and some other players who can guard really well for us. We'll have to do more of a team defense like we've done all year to keep people fresh on her. It's a little different because we've played a lot of teams where the point guard creates, but she doesn't handle the ball a lot. It'll be an interesting matchup for us though because she's hit a lot of their shots."
As far as attacking the Miners, Boninsegna isn't going to commit to a single strategy on offense but as usual she wants her team to move the ball and find great shots.
"It seems like they play a lot of zone," Boninsegna said. "If we get good ball movement though around the zone, hopefully we'll get 12-foot shots or in that paint area. Daisha and Sarah can get active in there and that will be a huge plus for us. We've just got to get good ball movement and make them play defense. They're aggressive in their zone and have quick people, so it's going to be a challenge for us."
