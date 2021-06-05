Greenbrier East's bats have heated up at the right moment.
Three players had three-hit nights and the Lady Spartans defeated Oak Hill 9-3 for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship Friday in Fairlea.
"The last couple of weeks, our bats have started to come around, up and down the order," Greenbrier East coach Aaron Ambler said. "At times earlier in the year we might get hot at the top and then we weren't producing at the bottom part of the order, then vice versa.
"In the last week of the regular season and then going through the section, we've kind of been hitting better up and down the lineup. Small ball has worked for us at times the last several games. We've got several girls that, once they get on they're pretty tough on the bases to get out."
Lindsey Black and Brooke Davis were both 3-for-3, and Rylee Norman was 3-for-4.
The Lady Spartans (17-6) will begin play in the Class AAA Region 3 series Monday, June 14.
"We've been playing better defense," Ambler said. "Hopefully the girls are just jelling and peaking at the right time."