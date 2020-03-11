Lady Renegades fall to Winfield in Class AA quarterfinals

Charleston — The best way to describe Westside's first state tournament appearance since 2014 is to liken it to a rollercoaster ride.
It started low, peaked high before hitting a steep drop.
After digging a quick 14-2 hole, the Lady Renegades cut the deficit to three points throughout the first half, trailing No. 2 Winfield 33-28 at the intermission before being outscored 48-10 in the second half en route to an 81-38 loss Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum.
After Winfield's full court man-to-man defense and ball denial inbounds passes forced seven Westside turnovers early, the Lady Renegades settled in and answered with a run of their own.
"We just knew we could play with them," Westside senior Leslie Bailey said. "We needed that spark and knew we had to come out and give it all we had."
"We started slow, but when we got down 14-2 we knew we had to push the ball and just play our game," Westside point guard Makayla Morgan said.
When the Lady Renegades regrouped they found a way to score. After breaking the press Morgan found Bailey on the wing for back-to-back 3-pointers with a tear drop floater from Riana Kenneda capping an 8-0 run. Winfield pushed the lead back to six, but another 3, this one from Shyan Jenkins, cut the deficit to three.
The Lady Renegades continued to push back throughout he first half, converting nine free throw attempts with Kenneda, Westside's leading scorer throughout the season, battling foul trouble, going into the break down.
Unfortunately halftime was the top of the ride for Westside with the drop on deck.
Winfield point guard Z.Z. Russell, who set a new Class AA single game state tournament scoring record with 41 points breaking Miki Glenn's mark of 40 in 2013, took over in the third quarter.
The guard knifed through Westside's defense, leading a 7-0 run right out of the break as Winfield dropped out of its full-court defense into a half-court set.
"We knew they were good, but when we got into half-court sets we didn't realize how quick they were," Westside head coach Darren Thomas said. "They're interchangeable. Their centers could play guard and their guards could play as centers. They were overplaying everything and their offense helped some."
"I think our full-court press, the girls do a really, really good job with that," Winfield head coach Kelsey Spang said. "Coming out we wanted to do a little more of a change up and see if that would give the girls a little more confidence. I think going in half court kind of allowed them to take a minute from the full-court rush and start to trap, start to rotate over and start to make steals where they could get things on the run."
The Lady Renegades' struggles on offense continued in the final quarter with the game in hand. A four point showing in the last frame sealed their fates, sending Winfield to Thursday's Class AA semifinal where it will play PikeView.
"We knew they were going to be a good defensive team," Westside head coach Darren Thomas said. "We came out and we just made some turnovers right off. We missed some easy shots and had turnovers right at the start of the game. I knew nerves could set in too. When you get down here you never know how nerves are going to start off. Sure we would've liked to have started off a little better, but that's just the way things happen."
Westside will graduate eight seniors who helped the program back to the state tournament after three straight heartbreaks in the region co-finals.
"I love this bunch," Thomas said. "I told them since they were freshman and all year long, they started something. They got us back here and that's where Westside needs to be. We worked hard to get back here. People don't understand unless you're a coach or a parent. That effort and all summer long these kids are in the gym playing basketball year round and they want to get better. A bunch like this, they're easy to coach because they want to win, we just came up a little short today."
Westside (18-8)
Leslie Bailey 8, Riana Kenneda 8, Makayla Morgan 8, Taylor Brown 6, Madison Morgan 1, Shyan Jenkins 3, Aliyah Dishman 1
Winfield (24-2)
Kierstyn Doss 3, Lauren Hudson 10, Mara McGrew 4, Emily Hudson 14, Z.Z. Russell 41, Kennedy Dean 1, Emily Bryant 5, Mianna Oglesby 1, Chloe Kimble 2
WS: 10 18 6 4 — 38
WF: 16 17 27 21 — 81
3-point goals — WS: 3 (Bailey 2, Jenkins 1); WF: 4 (Doss 1, Hudson 1, Russell 2). Fouled Out — WS: Kenneda.