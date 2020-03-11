CHARLESTON — Winfield held Westside to just 10 second-half points, turning a 33-28 halftime lead into an 81-38 win over the Lady Renegades Wednesday in the Class AA quarterfinal.
In the win, Winfield's Z.Z. Russell established a new Class AA state tournament record with 41 points while Westside's Makayla Morgan, Riana Kenneda and Leslie Bailey each scored eight points in the loss.
Winfield advances to one of the Class AA semifinal games on Friday where it will play PikeView. Westside concludes its season at 18-8.