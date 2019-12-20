Greater Beckley Christian knew it had a tough task on its hands in the championship game of the Greater Beckley Christian Holiday Tournament Friday night.
The Lady Crusaders would be facing an Oak Hill squad that held a strong advantage in the paint, as wells as, strong outside shooting to make sagging defenses pay.
The Lady Red Devils were able to exploit their advantage to the fullest in winning the championship clash.
Savannah Holbrook and Marcayla King combined for 27 points inside and Brooke Linkswiler buried five 3-pointers on the night to lead Oak Hill to a 68-38 win.
“They played a good game tonight. I left them in there a little longer than probably I wanted too, but I am trying to get some continuity,” Oak Hill head coach Marshall Murray said. “We have great shooters outside. We have post up people and we have slashers. All we have to do is just play ball and talk to each other. We are getting there.”
Having scrimmaged Oak Hill in the preseason, Greater Beckley head coach Phil Samples thought his team could give Oak Hill some problems.
“We scrimmaged them in November, so I knew what to expect. I thought we could handle them a little better playing man (defense) because we did well in the scrimmage with it. It just didn’t work tonight,” Samples explained.
Greater Beckley guard, Grace Mitchell, who was honored before the game for going over 1,000 career points earlier in the month, gave the Lady Crusaders a quick 2-0 lead on a sideline jumper.
Samiah Lynch evened the game with a drive in the lane that started the Lady Red Devils dominance in the paint. King scored inside on the next two possessions and Lynch followed with another drive where she was fouled.
Lynch, who finished with 14 points, hit one-of-two free throws and after she scored on another drive in the lane, Oak Hill led, 9-2, midway through the first quarter.
After a pair free throws from Allie Smith snapped the run, Linkswiler and Mitchell swapped 3s. Oak Hill then closed the quarter on a 6-0 run for an 18-7 lead after the first period.
Greater Beckley would try feverishly to close the gap, but each step forward was knocked back by a Linkswiler 3-pointer.
“I just went out and did what I have practice,” Linkswiler said. “I got a lot of good passes from the point guard which got me open and some good passes from underneath when it came back out. I am really thankful for teammates that look for me. I just had a good night.”
As the game approached halftime, Holbrook began to punish Greater Beckley inside, scoring the final seven points of the half to give the Lady Red Devils a 33-17 halftime lead.
“(Savannah) is doing a really good job now. I am proud of her, she is kind of taking over,” Murray said. “Marcayla has had some big games too, but Savannah is picking it up some. We also have Brooke that is starting to hit her 3s. She is doing a much better job.”
Back-to-back scores from Holbrook sparked a 10-2 spurt by the Lady Red Devils to open the second half and Oak Hill led by 24 points after three quarters.
Oak Hill also did a good job of frustrating Mitchell, who struggled to get good looks all night.
“We have a lot of offensive sets where if we run through it, we have options for everybody,” Samples said. “Sometimes we just don’t get through it all. When she is being guarded with two and three people, it makes it tough and wears her down. But, other players have to step up. It is my job to get them in the right spots.”
Murray is happy with his teams progression over the first part of the season prior to the Christmas break.
“We had girls play other sports, so it takes them a while to get where we need to be,” Murray said. “This is a good way to end the year. We will work harder and try to get ready for teams like Westside and Wyoming East.”
“We have come a long way,” Linkswiler said. “We have a little bit of everything this year. I think when we all click, we are a really powerful team.”
*********
Independence ran out to a 27-11 lead at the half of the consolation game earlier in the evening and held on for a 39-37 win over Montcalm.
Makenzie Holley led the Lady Patriots with 11 points, while Emily Suddreth added nine and Bella Acord scored eight.
Olivia Alexander and Kaleigh Hodges led the Lady Generals with 12 points apiece.
Oak Hill (5-2)
Brookee Linkswiler 15, Cat Pennington 2, Samiah Lynch 14, Hannah White 4, Chelsea Pack 2, Kalila Hamps 2, Shelby Gregory 2, Marcayla King 14, Savannah Holbrook 13.
Greater Beckley Christian (4-2)
Grace Mitchell 18, Makenszie O’Neal 3, Allie Smith 2, Emana Moss 9, Jess Arrington 6.
OH: 18 15 16 19 — 68
GBC: 7 10 8 13 — 38
3-point goals: OH: 5 (Linkswiler 5); GBC: 5 (Mitchell 2, O’Neal, Moss 2). Fouled out: Smith (GBC).
Independence (3-4)
Bella Acord 8, Jenna Harvey 6, Alexis Clark 3, Emily Suddreth 9, Makenzie Holley 11, Emily Snodgrass 2. Totals: 16 5-6 39.
Montcalm (3-4)
Olivia Alexander 12, Makenzie Crews 6, Kaleigh Hodges 12, Megan Lester 5. Totals: 12 7-13 35.
I: 12 15 10 2 — 35
M: 6 5 14 10 — 37
3-point goals: I: 2 (Clark, Suddreth), M: 4 (Alexander 4). Fouled out: None