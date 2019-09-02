The 2018 high school volleyball season was a successful one for Independence. A regional championship and a trip to the semifinal round of the state tournament highlighted the magical run.
Unfortunately for the Lady Patriots, all six starters graduated from that team. Along with those massive personnel changes, Indy will also have a new head coach in Ashley Poland.
However, the cloud is not as dark as it may seem.
“I have never come into a season with a team that has lost that kind of leadership, but there is still a lot of experience coming up on this team,” Poland said. “They have all played for several years. They have more experience as freshmen than the teams I (coached) in Fayette County.”
Poland is no stranger to Coal City or the head coaching position. Poland played high school volleyball at Independence for her mom, Sherri Sisk. After grad uating in 2000, she went on to play two years at Concord University. Her head coaching experience includes two years at Oak Hill and three years at Fayetteville, where she led the Lady Pirates to the state tournament.
Among the talented players who must be replaced is first-team all-state setter Savannah Bragg. Stepping in to fill that spot will be her sister, sophomore Sarah Bragg.
“Anytime you lose a setter, that changes things,” Poland admitted. “Sarah has really stepped up, taken the lead and she is learning very quickly. Her touches are getting more consistent every practice. That will really be a big help for our offense.”
As if filling an older sister’s shoes wasn’t enough pressure, it will also be the first year for Sarah at the setter position.
“It is a big adjustment. I think her filling Savannah’s shoes has put some pressure on her. But Savannah gives her tips at home and Ashley has really worked with her,” assistant coach and mother Tammy Bragg said. “When you look at where she started, you can really tell she is getting better. Sarah is really good at judging the ball and I think that comes from being a really good back row player (previously). She can read the ball and flows to it.”
The cupboard for Independence is not completely bare when it comes to returning players. Senior Kylie Nelson and junior Destiny Blankenship have seen plenty of varsity time over their careers.
“Destiny and Kylie bring the most experience to the team,” Poland said. “Destiny definitely has a lot of power. As far as being comfortable on the floor, she is a calming effect as far as knowing her position and the girls trusting her to be where she is supposed to be. Her defense has come a long way and she feels the change from last year to this year. She is stepping up and pushing herself to get better.”
An excellent softball player as well, Nelson has been through sectional, regional and state tournament clashes and understands the pressure attached to that type of atmosphere.
“Kylie will step in as our libero, which is also some big shoes to fill,” Poland said. “She also reads the ball really well and has back row experience (from last year), playing one rotation for our middle. The team voted her captain and she is the one that pushes everyone if they lose focus.”
Poland describes the season as a work in progress, especially early, with so many new faces getting adjusted to the speed of the game having moved up to varsity play from either middle school or JV.
“I think it will be an adjustment for them early on,” Poland said. “You have to always be on your toes and ready to play defense. One thing we have been working on is transition. Getting where you need to be, timely, and not getting stuck out of position. Once they get in a fast-paced game, they will get adjusted.”
Indy will field only two seniors total this year, but along with Nelson, Poland thinks Harleigh Hall can make a big impact.
“Harleigh has athleticism and is working hard. She will likely play in the middle for us this year,” Poland said.
Sophomore Bella Acord will provide more size up front and is expected to help as a blocker, while fellow sophomore Kyra Davis may blossom into one of the team’s best hitters.
“(Kyra) is a power hitter like Destiny. She is extremely athletic and a cross-fitter. Very fit and she can really jump,” Poland said.
Ella Morgan is the lone freshman on the varsity squad for now, but she will be an integral part of Indy’s success.
“She has really stepped up on the back row. She is really quiet, but she just gets in there and does her job,” Poland said. “She makes great passes and she will definitely help us out defensively.”
On paper, some may think the Lady Patriots will struggle this year. Poland feels differently.
“I think they can go to Charleston, I really do,” Poland said quickly. “They have come in with the right mindset and their goal is to make it back there. If they put in the work and they work together cohesively, then I think we can get there. Getting there and feeling it last year, it gives you a little push to want to get there.”
