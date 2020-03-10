Entering the Class AAA state tournament, there's an argument to be made that no team is hotter than Woodrow Wilson.
With blowout wins over ranked opponents Greenbrier East and George Washington in the sectional and regional championships, the Lady Flying Eagles are playing their best basketball at the right time.
As a result, they enter the state tournament as the No. 2 seed, opening up with a familiar foe in Morgantown. The teams will meet in the quarterfinals Wednesday at 11:15 a.m. at the Charleston Coliseum.
Woodrow handed the Mohigans a 55-37 loss in the Big Atlantic Classic in January, though Morgantown enters Charleston as one of the most dangerous teams remaining.
After losing their sectional championship to University, the Mohigans traveled north to Wheeling Park and upset the No. 1-ranked Lady Patriots in a Region 1 co-final.
Despite that, Woodrow head coach Brian Nabors knows you can't look to the past to determine tomorrow's result.
"I'm not sure if having played them gives us any advantage," Nabors said. "They're a good ball team and have a lot of pride in what they do. They have a great history and they're known for winning championships and you can't overlook that. We feel like we don't necessarily have an advantage. I hope we have confidence from the previous games, but we can't lean on those to determine the outcome. We can't focus on what happened in the past."
The Mohigans are led by 6-foot-2 junior Kaitlyn Ammons, who has garnered interests from Division l programs. She was Morgantown's leading scorer with 15 points in the loss to Woodrow and the only Mohigan to score in double figures.
Meanwhile, Woodrow's Liz Cadle finished with a near triple-double, posting 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Victoria Staunton, battling the flu, added 10 points for Woodrow.
During the Lady Flying Eagles' recent winning streak, they've been successful in the paint, whether it be designed plays for Jamara Walton, Olivia Ziolkowski and Staunton or transition points, shots closer to the basket have been the engine for Woodrow. Despite the length and prowess of Ammons, Nabors doesn't envision that changing much.
"That's our strength and that's what we want to do," Nabors said. "We want to go inside out. It what we've always wanted to do. That's been the goal for every team I've coached. We don't want to get everything from the outside. We try to play from all angles. We'll have our hands full with Ammons though. They're a different team than they were a month ago."
Another part of Woodrow's success against Morgantown was its effort on defense. Over the final three quarters in their previous meeting, the Mohigans were held to single-digit scoring outputs, scoring six points in each of the middle quarters.
Dating back to previous meetings, that trend still holds. When the two teams met in the 2019 Big Atlantic, Morgantown's highest scoring output in any quarter was just 11 points.
"We like committing on defense," Nabors said. "We want to take away what the other team is good at and that's our goal. Regardless of what teams do, we want to stick to what we do. If that's not working we make adjustments, but we have a specific formula that we try to stick to and that starts with fundamentals. As long as we stay fundamentally sound then we have a chance to be successful on that end of the ball."
