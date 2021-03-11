Lady Flying Eagles clamp Tigers

PRINCETON — The Flying Eagles lived up to their name on Thursday night in Princeton.
It seemed as if the girls basketball team from Beckley sprouted wings as they flew down the Coach Ralph Ball Court, pulling out to an early lead and defeating the Tigers of Princeton Senior High 69-38 in an old-style rivalry game.
Princeton (2-1) got a single field goal in the game’s first 11 minutes, going 1-for-11 against the taller and more elusive squad from Woodrow Wilson (3-1). In the second half, the home team went through a stretch of almost eight minutes without scoring from the field.
The Tigers had 37 turnovers in the contest and nailed just two 3-point shots.
Meanwhile, four Flying Eagles reached double-figure scoring, led by 20 points from senior guard Cloey Frantz, who made 7 of 11 free throws.
“I thought it was a great team effort,” said Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors said, “It’s not about one person, or two people.”
Senior center Jamara Walton came off the bench to score 16 points and to give the Tigers all kinds of matchup problems in the paint.
“I thought she had a decent game,” Nabors said. “She kind of finally got in her bag, and got a few putbacks and made a few decent post moves.”
Starters Keanti Thompson and Camille Fenton each had 12 points for Beckley.
Walton had five points during Woodrow’s 11-0 run that ended the game. The final bucket was a 3-pointer by senior Rachel Eans.
Nabors, not completely satisfied with the early-season outing, said he would give his defense a grade of C after a night of seeing bodies flying all over the court.
“We’ve got to understand how the game is being called,” he said. “We just got caught up in a rough, rowdy game. We just want to be intense and to be fundamentally sound, and to play good basketball.”
Princeton’s new head coach, Matt Smith, said, “We knew we didn’t match up size-wise, so we thought our best chance was to apply pressure. They proved that wrong. Their guards are tough.
“That’s on me, as a coach,” Smith said. “We’ll make the adjustments we need to, as coaches, and give our girls a better opportunity to be successful later in the season.”
“Take nothing away from (Woodrow Wilson). They’re a good basketball team,” he said. “That’s where we need to be, and we know that’s where we need to be.”
Frantz said, “I think we knew that Princeton was going to be a really physical team, and we knew we’d have to be strong on the ball and mentally tough, because they’re a scrappy team.”
That was evident even among the scoring droughts and turnovers. Princeton guard Kalyn Davis displayed that scrappiness throughout, and wound up as her team’s top scorer with 12 points.
Beckley plays at Wyoming East on Saturday, while Princeton stays at home and hosts Huntington on Monday.
Nabors said, “We’re just trying to get better, every single game. I’m just happy that we were able to get through this hostile environment and get a win.”
At Coach Ralph Ball Court
WOODROW WILSON (3-1)
Keanti Thompson 3 5-5 12, Cloey Frantz 6 7-11 20, Jamara Walton 6 4-6 16, Rachel Eans 1 0-0 3, Olivia Ziolkowski 3 0-0 6, Camille Fenton 5 2-2 12. Totals 24 16-22 69.
PRINCETON (2-1)
Kylie Conner 2 1-1 5, Reagan Southers 0 2-2 2, Lauren Parish 0 2-3 2, Kailey Sarver 2 0-0 4, Laken Dye 2 3-4 7, Kalyn Davis 3 5-8 12, Sadie Boggess 2 1-4 6. Totals 11 13-22 38.
Woodrow Wilson …….. 9 24 16 20 — 69
Princeton Senior …….. 5 14 11 8 — 38
3-point goals: WW 3 (Thompson 1, Frantz 1, Eans 1); PSHS 2 (Davis 1, Boggess 1). Total fouls: WW 23, PSHS 20. Fouled out: none. JV game: Princeton won, 55-36.