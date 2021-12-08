The Parkersburg South Lady Patriots have been road warriors early in the season, so much so that coach Ed Davis might apply for some frequent buser miles.
If it keeps working out the way it did Wednesday night at Woodrow Wilson, he might well pay for the buses himself.
Gracie Shamblin got a steal near midcourt with 1:28 remaining and then after her attempt for an assist failed on a missed shot, she rebounded it and put it in to give the Patriots a 46-44 lead.
The Patriots made four free throws down the stretch to give South a 50-44 victory over preseason No. 6 Woodrow Wilson at the high school gym at Woodrow.
“That’s what we talked about before the game,” Davis said. “We can look at this and bemoan the fact that we are on the bus all week (with a trip to Logan Saturday remaining) or we can look at this as an opportunity and I think they did a good job at looking at this as an opportunity.”
In a game of ebbs and flows and runs and droughts, it was the Patriots who made the last plays when it counted.
For Woodrow Wilson, the turnover that Shamblin turned into the game-winner was just a mirror to the entire game.
“Too many turnovers the whole game,” coach Brian Nabors said. “We didn’t take care of the basketball, not reading the defense well. That’s the bottom line. You’ve got to take care of the ball.”
Woodrow took its largest lead since the game's opening 5-0 salvo, when Josie Cross hit a basket to give the Flying Eagles a 39-35 lead. Four South free throws tied the game before freshman Abby Dillon, who had a whale of a debut with a game-high 17 points, gave Woodrow the lead.
It didn’t last, as Hannah Wingrove hit a 3 to give South the lead back.
The Patriots led 44-41 when Dillon hit a 3 to tie it.
That’s when Shamblin got the big steal.
“She does a great job of anticipating, especially on the weak side of that zone,” Davis said. “She had several of those in our scrimmage against Logan and against St. Marys she did that and in our first game against Hurricane. And she is just learning the game.”
Nabors said they might have fared better at that point if Adriana Law, who was coming back from an injury last year, had been in the game late. She had sustained an injury in the third, came back, but later Nabors noticed she was ailing and took her out of the game.
Law had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Flying Eagles.
“She gutted it out and tried to come back in and play and played hard,” Nabors said. “I appreciate the heart and the effort she gave, but it’s not worth putting her back in a game situation. I saw her dragging a little bit. She said she could go. She was attacking, she made some plays on the boards, offensive rebounds and put backs, handling the ball. And she can handle the ball. Her going down we lost another ball-handler.”
It was a game of runs for Parkersburg in the first half, as they went on a 10-0 first quarter run and a second quarter 12-0 run in taking a 24-17 halftime lead.
The Flying Eagles put together their own run down 24-13, scoring the final four points of the first half and then going on a 7-0 tear to start the second half to tie it, Olivia Ziolkoski’s 3 knotting it.
From that point it was close until the end.
Nabors was happy about the play of his team, particularly Dillon, the freshman at the point.
“She stepped up in the second half and she has to live through her mistakes,” Nabors said. “She is a freshman. She will get better. She’s an intelligent basketball player. She has a high basketball IQ. If she doesn’t perform the way she did, we may not even have had a chance to win the game. I’m proud of the entire team. We will get better.”
Ziolkowski had nine points and nine rebounds.
Brooke Sandy had 13 points to lead Parkersburg South and Grace Sandy added 11.
As for Davis, he may have to investigate the Parkersburg South bus situation regarding a discount.
“We should get a discount,” he said, laughing. “That’s a good point. I may have to negotiate that into my next contract.”
Woodrow remains at home Saturday when the Flying Eagles host Bluefield at 4 p.m.
Parkersburg South 50, Woodrow Wilson 44
Parkersburg South (2-0)
Brooke Sandy 5 2-4 13, Gracie Shamblin 4 0-0 8, Grace Sandy 4 0-0 11, Camille Rhodes 1 0-0 2, Taylor Graham 1 0-0 3, Hannah Wingrove 2 0-2 5, Skylar Bosley 0 6-6 6, Abby Smith 0 2-2 2. TOTALS: 17 10-14 50
Woodrow Wilson (0-1)
Adriana Law 3 3-6 10, Olivia Ziolkowski 4 0-0 9, Abby Dillon 6 2-2 17, Sarah Hopkins 2 1-3 6, Josie Cross 1 0-0 2, Lataja Creasy 0 0-0 0. Bella Staples 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-11 44.
PS 10 14 11 15 - 50
WW 8 9 20 7 - 44
Three-point field goals – PS: 6 (B. Sandy, G. Sandy 3, Graham 1, Wingrove). WW: 6 (Law, Ziolkowski, Dillon 3, Hopkins). Fouled out – None.