Lady Cavaliers dominate

Greenbrier West head volleyball coach Cindy Nutter made the Lady Cavaliers’ 2019 schedule more difficult in hopes of producing postseason success.
All indications Tuesday night at Liberty High School point to her hopes becoming a reality.
The Class A Lady Cavaliers came to Raleigh County for a tri-match and walked away with a sweep of Class AA foes PikeView and homestanding Liberty.
“We are playing pretty solid right now,” Nutter said. “We still have some little things to work on, but the movement on the floor is good and they are getting where they need to be. All in all we are coming together really well.”
West battled PikeView in the opening set, which turned out to be the only time it was challenged all night.
Two straight aces by Reegan Lively broke open a tie game early and the lead went to as many as six point before PikeView started to rally.
On a night when the Lady Panthers’ passing was streaky at best, PikeView found its groove up front behind Laken McKinney and Hope Craft, who brought their team back to within two points.
Facing match point down 24-20, PikeView roared back to within one point before its sixth service error of the set gave West a 25-23 win.
Set two was all Greenbrier West, which dominated the match on two long runs.
Trailing 5-4, Julie Agee reeled of seven straight service points that included three aces and a big kill from Kenley Posten. After two PikeView points, Posten went to the service line and served out the match, including two aces and a key tip from Agee for a 25-7 win.
Posten continued her dominance into the second match against Liberty, but West had other weapons that were just as effective.
Two aces from Lively and two kills from Brooklynn Morgan sparked an 8-0 run and a 14-5 lead over the Lady Raiders in set one.
Liberty got as close as five points before Posten hit another bomb and Logan Vandall served back-to-back aces to stem the tide in a 24-14 win.
West came shooting out of the gate in set two for a 6-0 lead, sparked by three kills from Vandall. The Lady Raiders cut the lead to one on a couple of occasions, but West was too strong up front in a 25-18 win.
After a loss early in the season to Greater Beckley Christian, Nutter made some adjustments and her team has been hitting on all cylinders ever since.
“They are such a good team,” PikeView head coach Steve Compton said about West. “If you don’t play them, you don’t realize. They are good as anybody we have played.”
In the final match of the night, PikeView started getting more looks at the net and McKinney became hard to handle for the Lady Raiders.
McKinney broke open the first set with four kills and a block to lead her team to a 25-19 win. In the second she sparked a 9-0 run with four more kills, to along with two aces from Olivia Boggess.
Liberty did not go away easily, sparked by two blocks from Kayla Honaker and two aces from Madelyn Stover, pulling within three points at 20-17.
Craft broke the run with a well-placed tip, followed by an ace. Liberty made one final push with back-to-back aces from Sydney Clark, but PikeView held on for a 25-22 win.
“Our passing was really bad at times and just inconsistent,” Compton said. “But we needed this tonight for some confidence.”
It was a frustrating night for Liberty head coach Denise Arline, who was missing a middle hitter due to illness.
“I am not sure what is going on. We are worse now than at the beginning of the season. It is all mental right now,” Arline said. “This is probably my most talented group since I started, but right now it is a little disappointing. I know what they can do and every one of them is a good player.”
Liberty travels to Greenbrier West Thursday for another tri-match along with Summers County. PikeView is back in action Saturday in the Coalfield Conference Tournament at Shady Spring.
