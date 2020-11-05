HINTON — It's been a good season for Summers County.
In Kelly Brogan's first year back at the helm, the Lady Bobcats secured a 16-6 record and the No. 1 seed in Class A Region 3, Section 1.
On Thursday night they justified the seeding, dispatching James Monroe by double digits in each set they won, winning the match 3-1 and advancing to the Region 3 championship on Saturday.
The key to victory for the Lady Bobcats was starting fast and not slowing down; they took 15-5 leads in each of the first two sets.
"Everything just seemed to start clicking for them," Brogan said. "They were confident in what they were doing and it was all working for them. Our passing was great and it started the whole offense and that's how we got going. Last night our passes were a little off the net and tonight they were pushing them up there and pretty much returning every ball.
"I thought our front did great tonight. They had the momentum and they kept it."
The first two sets ended 25-13 and 25-14 with the Lady Bobcats firing as a unit. Their front line effectively found the holes on a Maverick defense that gave Summers fits in the regular season.
"It wasn't like that at James Monroe," Brogan said. "But we've worked really hard on that. We wanted to find where some of their holes were so we worked on that. We want to hit but sometimes that's not what wins the game, but we had a game plan to do that and it worked."
Though much like the night before against Montcalm, the Lady Bobcats had a six-point advantage in the third set, leading 17-11, but squandered it.
James Monroe tied the set at 21 and eventually seized it 30-28, carrying that momentum to a 3-0 start in the fourth set.
But Summers responded the same way it did the night before, rallying to an 11-6 lead and securing the decisive set 25-12.
"I just told them we had to go back to what we were doing," Brogan said. "We just needed to settle down. They didn't want to make that mistake, but our serves were a lot better tonight. We played balanced in the comebacks. Emotionally we ended up in the lows and highs but we needed to come back up and I thought we did that to come back and win it. They just kept doing the same thing."
For Summers, the section title is their first in years and moves them one win away from playing in the state tournament. That's a familiar feeling for Brogan, who led the Lady Bobcats to a championship in Class AA in 2011.
"It's crazy to even think that," Brogan said. "A lot has changed since I last did this. That was our goal though from the start. We knew it was going to be tough to even win the section, but we were able to do it. We wanted the one sectional win at least, but two was really going to seal it for us. This win tonight gave us confidence. I didn't know if it was going to happen this way but they kept the momentum going and kept pushing. I was impressed with their play tonight."
Both teams advance to the Region 3 tournament Saturday at Charleston Catholic.
Greenbrier West defeated No. 1 seed Greater Beckley Christian twice on Thursday, including a five-setter to force a decisive match, to win the Section 2 championship. Summers will take on the Crusaders and James Monroe will battle the Cavaliers Saturday starting at 2 p.m.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH