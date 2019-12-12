For a community, a tradition that withstands the test of time is usually successful and a hit.
Summers County has a tradition that has done such and will be renewed this weekend as the Rogers Oil Classic returns to Hinton.
“It’s a great tournament and we love putting it on,” Summers County head coach Chad Meador said. “It started back in 1991 and St. Mary’s won it that year when It was called the Pizza Hut Classic for a brief period, then the Pit Row Classic. Eventually we changed it to The Rogers Oil Classic. The Rogers family has been very good to us and mean a lot to our community and we appreciate all their support in putting this together.”
In its 29th year, the holiday tournament will return Friday and Saturday with a loaded cast of teams, including two up and coming Class AA teams.
“We have Webster County, River View and Shady Spring in it this year,” Summers County head coach Chad Meador said. “We could invite some teams that we think we could easily beat, but we want to be challenged and with this group we think we’ll have to fight hard in each game. We wanted a competitive tournament with good teams and good players and we got that. It’s a great opportunity for the community to see some teams they might not get to see as well.
“When we were putting some feelers out (River View head coach) Justice said he wanted in and changed some thing in his schedule and Shady’s head coach (Brandon) Bennett wanted to get his team in a holiday tournament and we were happy to have them.”
As far as the players, Meador is familiar with a few of them, including Webster County freshman Sydney Baird.
“She’s a really good player and it’s kind of funny she’s here and playing in it,” Meador said. “She actually grew up playing a lot of ball and came down here with her parents to some of these tournaments. I’ve seen her a lot playing AAU and at the middle school level, so we know how talented of a player she is and we’ll see her on Friday night.”
As for the Lady Bobcats, the tournament itself holds significance to them. Each year Meador makes it clear that the first goal of the season is to win the tournament, something they’ve achieved in both of his year’s as a head coach. Part of what makes it special is how it involves the team’s feeder programs.
Each year the middle school boys an girls programs play on Saturday against an opposing team, with Webster county serving as this year’s opponent. As such, most of the current Lady Bobcats have been playing in the tournament since they were in middle school.
“I don’t think they ever take it for granted,” Meador said. “This is a tournament that gives you an opportunity to set and fulfill a goal and that means something. They also understand what goes on behind the scenes to put this thing together. Last week Mr.Rogers came down and we took a picture and the girls were all smiles because they understand what that means to the community. They’ve been in the same position as those kids that will get the opportunity to showcase themselves on Saturday and they know how important that feels.”
The tournament will tip off Friday with Shady Spring and River View playing in the opening game at 5:30, followed by a halftime performance by ballhandling extroidinaire Tanya Crevier, sponsired by the FCA, Lifeline Church and R.T. Rogers Oil Company. Summers will play Webster to cap the evening.
The following day the Summers County 7th grade boys will host the Webster County 7th grade boys at 10 a.m., followed by a matchup between the 8th grade teams. The girls middle school teams for both schools will follow suit with Summers County’s JV playing Westside’s JV team. Finally, the consolation game will tip at approximately 6 p.m. with the championship game scheduled to follow at 7:45 p.m.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH