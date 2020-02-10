High school basketball coaches rarely speak about sectional and regional play when practice starts in November.
Clearly, the postseason is a goal of every team, but early on the focus is on the daily grind of getting better practice to practice and game to game.
Once the new year rolls around, the daily grind kicks into high gear, while the talk and preparation for postseason readiness starts to become more of a focus.
Heading into the Big Atlantic Classic in January, Summers County was ranked No. 2 in the Class A Girls AP Poll with a record of 11-3. The losses came at Class AAA No. 2 Greenbrier East, at Class A No. 4 Pocahontas County and to Class AA No. 8 Chapmanville at Logan.
The wins included a 15-point home win over Pocahontas, Class AA Bluefield, Midland Trail twice, Class A No. 10 Tug Valley at Logan and Class AA River View.
Summers County head coach Chad Meador explained last week why he puts his Class A Lady Bobcats up against the stiff competition of the Big Atlantic Classic.
“We are playing for late-February and March. We want to be battle-tested coming into sectional and regional play,” Meador said. “Hopefully, games like (these) will prepare us, if we are lucky enough and fortunate enough, to be at the (Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center) come March.”
The opening game in the Big Atlantic for Summers was Class AAA No. 6 George Washington.
The Lady Patriots did play without their best player, who was serving a suspension, but still had plenty of solid athletes with size and speed who could shoot and defend all over the floor.
Summers was impressive all night, taking highly-touted GW to the last possession before falling 67-66.
Gavin Pivont riddled the GW defense with mid-range jumpers to score 30 points, while Taylor Isaac dropped in 19. What may have been missed in the game was Riley Richmond tossing in eight points against a quick and talented group of guards from GW.
Summers County then faced Class AAA Morgantown, which was much bigger than GW with lengthy Division I prospect Kaitlyn Ammons standing 6-foot-3 in the paint.
With the game being played at a more methodical pace and open looks much tougher to come by, Summers fell 54-35 after falling behind on a late run just before the halftime horn.
While clearly disappointed with the losses, for Summers County, the games went beyond a win or a loss.
“We like to press. When you play a team that runs 10 or 11 players into the game, sometimes you have to slow the game down,” Meador said. “You have to come up with different schemes and scenarios. When you get to the state tournament, you will face things like that.”
“You are going to face some adversity. Adversity is something that we don’t face all the time,” Meador continued. “We faced that against (George Washington). We faced it (against Morgantown) when they went on that 11-0 run (late in the first half). You call timeout, gather your troops and you try to get them together and overcome it. I think games like (these) allow you to prepare yourself in that manner. We don’t always face adversity with the teams we play.”
According to Meador, along with the test of fire through adversity, games against the bigger schools become a teaching tool to help his team understand what they need to improve on with sectional play less than a month away.
“Another thing that helps playing these types of games is that these games expose our weaknesses. It exposes kinda what we already know, but it glorifies it,” Meador said. “If you get outrebounded and win, you don’t think much about it as a player. If you get outrebounded and lose by 19, then when you evaluate film, you think maybe the old coach was right.”
The lessons learned by the Lady Bobcats will quickly be put to the test with a couple of road games this week. They will go to Greenbrier West Tuesday before a huge road contest at Charleston Catholic on Saturday.
Summers County will host Nicholas County Wednesday and closes the season with a home game against Richwood on Feb. 17.
