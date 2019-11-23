Lady Bears cruise in first home game

The WVU Tech women’s basketball team welcomed the Washington Adventist University Shock into the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Saturday night for its home opener.
When the final horn sounded, the Golden Bears sent the visitors back to Maryland in a complete state of shock.
After building a 59-17 halftime lead, WVU Tech ended its home opener on a successful note with a commanding, 106-39 win.
“I was very impressed tonight. (Washington Adventist) lost to Point Park by only one point,” WVU Tech head coach Anna Kowalska said. “We had a really good week of practice and worked really hard the last four or five days. Being able to stay at home helped us a lot, but I am really proud of them.”
The Golden Bears (6-3) started quick with a bucket from 6-foot senior Laura Requena, who beat the defense down the floor, and a step-back 3 from Brittney Justice.
Four more points in the paint from Requena and a dribble-drive layup from Capital High School graduate Alexandria Gray forced a timeout by the Shock, down 11-2.
Washington Adventist (2-5) would cut the lead back to seven on back-to-back trips, but the defense and quickness of the Golden Bears was too much for the visitors to handle.
“We work on transition and tempo every day in order to score and stop the other team,” Kowalska explained. “We want the speed of the game to make the other team tired and that is how we practice every day.”
Two free throws from Requena were followed by steal and a layup from Brittney Justice to spark a 7-0 run for a 25-11 lead at the end of one quarter.
Tech continued to apply the pressure on both ends and put the game out of reach in the second stanza.
Alyssa Taylor scored on a stickback and banked in a 3-ball, sandwiched around five points from Brittney Justice for a 10-0 spurt to start the quarter.
“(Alyssa) is just a freshman and she is getting more and more minutes. She started a little slower just because of the speed of the college game,” Kowalska said. “She works really hard and she surprised me a little today with her play. I wasn’t expecting that.”
Whittney Justice got into the scoring action with a jumper and a coast-to-coast layup after a score from Taylor. Two long balls from junior Kathylee Pinnock Branford and two scores from Requena sparked a 16-0 run, the biggest of the quarter.
WVU Tech allowed just six points in the second quarter.
“That type of defense is our goal and hopefully we can play like that every game,” Kowalska said, smiling.
Holding a commanding lead at the break, Tech could have come out flat in the second half. That was not the case as the Golden Bears outscored the Storm 30-11 in the third quarter.
“I think that is because of our bench. We really have a deep bench,” Kowalska explained. “When I put in players, they want to play the same way by keeping the pace up and playing defense.”
Brittney Justice led Tech with 28 points in 28 minutes of action, while Requena added 14, Branford 12 and Taylor 11, all in limited action. WVU Tech forced 23 turnovers and outrebounded the Storm 60-28.
WVU Tech is back out on the road Tuesday at Campbellsville University (Ky.) for a 5:30 p.m. game.
