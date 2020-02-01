Lacy's 30 leads No. 6 GW past No. 5 Woodrow

George Washington had played in the Big Atlantic Classic five times before this season, but the tournament’s ultimate prize eluded the Lady Patriots.
Well, sixth time’s the charm.
Kalissa Lacy poured in 30 points as Class AAA No. 6 George Washington held off a late rally from No. 5 Woodrow Wilson for a 64-55 win in one of the Class AAA girls Big Atlantic Classic championship.
The loss was Woodrow’s third of the season and second to GW, snapping a five-game winning streak that began after their last against loss to the Lady Patriots.
For the Lady Flying Eagles, the story of the loss was largely on cold streaks combined with untimely runs by GW.
”We came out and I didn’t see any energy,” Woodrow Wilson head coach Brian Nabors. “We didn’t execute. We didn’t execute one thing and they executed everything. They just made us look bad, like we’re one of the worst defensive team in the state and we’re not. They did a heck of a job preparing.”
Both teams opened the game firing from deep with Lacy canning two of her six threes while Woodrow freshman Keanti Thompson had a triple of her own and a layup.
Though that pace slowed in the second quarter.
While Lacy hit another three to make it 26-18 with the lead eventually ballooning to 12, Woodrow struggled to score against GW’s 2-3 zone.
”We’ve stuck by that,” GW head coach Jamie LaMaster said. “With Beckley, they’re big inside too so I like my chances better with a zone. The initial thought process was to help us with boxing out and rebounding.”
Woodrow eventually cut the deficit to nine before the intermission, but came out of the break a different team.
Two treys from Cloey Frantz, one from Thompson and another from Liz Cadle spurred an 18-6 run in the opening four minutes of the half, giving Woodrow a 39-36 advantage, but another cold stretch combined with the hot hand of Lacy powered GW to a 44-40 advantage heading into the final frame.
”I told them to get back to what we do well, to get back to the way we play defense,” Nabors said of the third quarter run.
Unfortunately for the Woodrow, the Lady Patriots carried their late quarter momentum to the final frame with Vivian Ho and Lacy combining for five straight to open the frames, building a 49-40 cushion.
”I think we kind of lost our focus there for a second,” Lacy said. “During halftime we kind of got out of the game and got back in it going into the fourth and I think we all just came together. We wanted to win that game. They’re a good regional opponent and we wanted that. Once we started making plays in the fourth, that really got us going.”
The lead ballooned again to 11 for GW, but Nabors made the decision to insert freshman Camille Fenton for the first time and she delivered.
”Victoria Staunton was sick so we wanted to watch out for her and she probably shouldn’t have played, but she begged me to let her and she wanted to lead,” Nabors said. “Some of our other players weren’t getting it done or were tired and we needed size so we went with Fenton. I’ve got confidence in her and she works hard.
“She went in and did exactly what we needed her to do and she works hard in practice and that gives her confidence that she can go in and get it done. She delivered in a pressure situation.”
Six straight points from the freshman center brought Woodrow back to within five with under four minutes left, but Lacy’s final trey of the game locked it in for GW.
”She’s our go to and I have all the confidence in the world when going to her,” LaMaster said of Lacy. “Most of the time it works out and we try to get her in good positions, but she’s gotten better and better. She’s a complete player and it’s constant improvement for her.”
Lacy’s 30 points led all scorers while teammates Vivian Ho and Lauren Harmisson chipped in 11 and 12, respectively. Keanti Thompson led Woodrow with 13 while Jamara Walton and Cloey Frantz added 10 and 11. Woodrow point guard Liz Cadle fell three points short of a double-double, dishing out 11 assists and hauling down 12 rebounds.
George Washington (10-5)
Kalissa Lacy 30, Vivian Ho 11, Lauren Harmison 13, Mary Lyle Smith 4, Aameyah Washington 6. Totals: 19-51 16-22 64.
Woodrow Wilson (12-3)
Cloey Frantz 10, Olivia Ziolkowski 3, Victoria Staunton 4, Elizabeth Cadle 7, Keanti Thompson 13, Camille Fenton 6, Sierra Conley 1, Jamara Walton 11. Totals: 21-58 6-15 55.
GW: 14 16 14 20 — 64
WW: 13 8 19 15 — 55
3-point goals: GW: 10 (Lacy 6, Ho 2, Harmison 2), WW: 7 (Frantz 2, Cadle 2, Thompson 3). Fouled out: None