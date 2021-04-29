CHARLESTON — Kalissa Lacy has made a career out of scorching Woodrow Wilson.
Coming into Thursday morning's state tournament matchup with the Lady Flying Eagles, the reigning Ostrowski Award winner had scored 30, 34, 20 and 30 points in her previous four contests against them dating back to last season.
She saved her best performance for last.
Lacy scored 18 of her team's 20 points in the first quarter and tied a Class AAA record with seven made 3-pointers en route to 37 points in a 67-49 win over Beckley in the Class AAAA quarterfinals at the Charleston Convention Center and Coliseum.
"Man, what do I say? Lacy," Beckley head coach Brian Nabors said. "We just had a hard time guarding her. Today I thought we gave everything we had, she just got good looks and was feeling it and we couldn't settle her down. She stayed on fire and she's been killing us for four years.
"Like I said in the Beckley paper, it seems like we just turn her on. But I'm proud of my girls. I thought they fought, they didn't quit and they played to the best of their ability under the circumstances and I wouldn't trade this team in for any other team in the world."
Without Cloey Frantz, Sierra Conley and Lataja Creasy — all starters this season — the depleted Lady Flying Eagles struggled to find a groove on offense early.
Lacy did not.
The senior star nailed a layup in transition to start and followed it up by pulling up from 25 feet, nailing her first 3-point attempt. Beckley scored the next three to make it 5-3 but answered with a personal 7-0 run, forcing Nabors to call a timeout. The Lady Flying Eagles cut it to six after sophomore guard Keanti Thompson nailed a trey of her own, but Lacy was there with back-to-back long balls of her own to push the lead to double digits.
"I just think my teammates get me going for the most part," Lacy said. "They're always there for me. If I'm not shooting well they'll come and be like, 'you got it,' so I think for the most part my teammates get me there."
Beckley scored the final four points of the quarter via jumpers from Olivia Ziolkowski and Bella Staples, going into the second stanza down 20-12.
Parlaying the momentum, the Lady Flying Eagles went on a 7-3 run early in the second quarter to make it a 25-20 game, but seven points from the Lady Patriots' other senior, Vivian Ho, helped GW to a 41-23 advantage at the break. The 16-3 run was due in part to lapses on defense with GW getting open layups on switches and Thompson picking up her third foul, forcing her to the bench and stalling the offense.
"There was a lot of inexperience out there," Nabors said. "Not being in situations, but you know I think it will help us in the long run in the future. They got this experience and now they know what they need to do. I think we got tired. We got a little tired, a little fatigued because they had to play a lot of minutes and when you get fatigued physically, it affects you mentally as well.
"Of course, with our young kids we had to sub in and they were probably nervous as well about being in the right position. We like to help on drives. We get level to the basketball and sometimes not having that experience, you have a brain freeze and we had a few tonight but hopefully it will help us in the long run."
In addition to Thompson heading to the bench, GW made life tough on Jamara Walton in the post. The senior faced double-teams and occasionally triple-teams as the Lady Patriots held her to just two shot attempts in the first half.
"We're familiar with them and have seen (Walton) for a number of years," GW head coach Jamie LaMaster said. "Credit her inside — she is a tremendous, tremendous post player inside. We thought our best chance was to double and sometimes collapse down and triple. I told my girls if I look out there and all I can see is her and not you, we're in a bad spot.
"So we worked on bringing help from the back out of that man-to-man but still even with that she had a nice game but she absolutely crushed us on the glass."
Despite its best efforts, each time the Beckley offense was able to string together a couple of buckets, the Lady Patriots had an answer with Lacy and Ho scoring three buckets each immediately after a Beckley score.
Lacy continued her torrid pace in the second half, scoring her final 15 points to cap a record performance personally and for her team, which tied the Class AAA tournament record for made 3-pointers with 12.
"I know my freshman year, I was actually looking at the article the other day to kind of pump me up," Lacy said. "I was 0-for-7 my freshman year here on 3-pointers and I think that was the main thing. Just concentrating and don't let the open gym get to me."
The closest Beckley was able to get the rest of the way was 14 in the fourth quarter, but GW squashed the hopes of any rally.
"It's just frustrating," Nabors said. "It wasn't our day today and it wasn't meant to be. Hopefully we can learn from it. Our young kids that are coming back and our seniors, hopefully they can learn from this experience. In their life after high school when they go into the real world, whether they continue their careers in basketball, go into the military or get a job. Whatever it is that they may do, hopefully they can use some things that we taught them to be successful in life."
Ho finished with 17 points for GW.
Thompson led Beckley with 18 points, while Walton, in her final game, helped Beckley to a 38-20 rebounding advantage with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
The Lady Flying Eagles finish the season at 13-5 and will graduate four seniors in Walton, Frantz, Conley and Rachel Eans. They will return a plethora of players who started games including Thompson, Olivia Ziolkowski, Camille Fenton, Lataja Creasy and Adriana Law.
Beckley (13-5)
Keantio Thompson 18, Olivia Ziolkowski 9, Camille Fenton 5, Jamara Walton 13, Bella Staples 4
George Washington (14-3)
Kalissa Lacy 37, Vivian Ho 17, Macie Mallory 6, Finley Lohan 2, Alaira Evans 2, Kierstyn Fore 3
B: 12 11 14 12 — 49
GW: 20 21 14 12 — 67
3-point goals — B: 2 (Thompson 2); GW: 12 (Lacy 7, Ho 2, Mallory 2). Fouled Out — None.