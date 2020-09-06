Labor Day evokes memories of hard-working Grandad

For many of us, Labor Day signifies summer’s last long weekend that Is best spent outdoors, enjoying all summer has to offer. Swimming at the lake, fishing, taking a hike and, most definitely, grilling out. Although there is still plenty of summer days left until fall — the first official day is Sept. 22 — Labor Day reminds us that the clock is ticking on the summer of 2020.
But for me, Labor Day always rekindles a flood of memories from my youth that still today bring joy when recalled. I think of Labor Day as a celebration of the American workers — the men and women who have pushed up their shirt sleeves and made this country strong and prosperous. In short, the working folks who simply get things done to better themselves, their families and their communities. And since the late 1800s, we have set aside the first Monday in September as a day to relax and celebrate those hard-working women and men.
When I think of a laborer in my lifetime who is a role model for the job, my thoughts automatically and effortlessly turn to my grandfather. Like so many of the generation, being products of living through the Great Depression, he worked every day. Sounds silly to say, but think about that statement — he worked every day of his life. Working was his career and it started early in his life at the age of 14 when he left his parents’ house to go to work on a dairy farm. He used to go home on the weekends until his father started taking his earnings, so he quickly learned to live on his own.
He took care of his house, his wife and his belongings like it was his job, and he so proudly loved working every day on them. Their modest house was spotless; the same could be said for his car and — most impressive to me – his fishing tackle. He treated his rods and reels like he treated his tools — he knew the value of properly-working tools and had a strong sense of responsibility to keep them in top condition. He stored his rod and reels in a padded, plastic case and his tackle box was a converted toolbox lined with some of grandmother’s leftover kitchen cabinet shelf liners. Each lure had its spot, and odds and ends like sinkers and swivels were stored in reused baby food jars so that they would be safe and preserved when needed. He used the same style jars for his nails, screws and bolts that were stored in his basement workshop that was also always organized and spotless and looked more like a hardware store than a workshop. Everything was so organized and everything had its place.
On one of our many fishing trips (fishing to him was walking and wading streams for smallmouth bass), I asked if I could use one of his lures. He graciously allowed me, although we had spent the night before collecting plenty of soft-shell crawdads — his go-to bait.
After about the third or fourth cast, I broke the lure off on a snag at the bottom of the creek. My heart sunk. I know how much he adored each and every lure like it was a precious gift from a friend. I was so angry at myself for not using a hook and sinker that were inexpensive and easily replaceable. He kindly looked at me and said, “That’s what fishing lures are for — to fish with. You didn’t do anything wrong. On the bottom and around snags is where the fish live and you were fishing the right spot.”
Labor Day weekend means a day of fishing to me in memory of Grandad and always reminds me that something I own needs either cleaning, organizing, painted, oiled or repaired. He taught me how to work and how to fish. He was a shining example of a proud American worker who took care of things in his life that was important to him. Especially his family.