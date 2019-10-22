Most football coaches will tell you if they could have experience at any position in the sport, it’d be quarterback.
Greenbrier East head coach Ray Lee has that luxury with Kyle King.
“Kyle has been a leader for probably three years,” Lee said. “He started his sophomore year and he accepted that role as the leader. He matured as a sophomore. Each year, he’s improved. We had some seniors last year, but Kyle took some pressure off them. Coming into this season he worked real hard to be the player he is now.”
The senior quarterback has done it all for the Spartans this season as they look to make another run at the Class AAA playoffs. That was on display Friday night at Ripley as King ran for 68 yards and two touchdowns, threw for 109 yards and two touchdowns and caught an 85-yard pass for another touchdown.
King’s 88-yard TD pass to Brandon Honaker tied for the second-longest in school history and the 85-yarder from Davis is third.
For his efforts, King has been named the Register-Herald Player of the Week, as selected by the R-H sports writers.
While number’s like King’s are impressive in any manner, they carry even more weight considering the circumstances.
The Spartans were tied with the Vikings at halftime, but fell behind 28-14 in the fourth quarter. That was when King showed his versatility, catching a touchdown and scoring on a run to send the game to overtime.
He again came through in the second overtime, finding Monquelle Davis for the game winner, capping off the night and moving the Spartans into position to host a playoff game with three games remaining.
“We’ve always had a motto that we try to follow that it’s about the team,” Lee said. “No one person is more important and you need to do what you can for the team and he lives by that. He always wants to do what he can for the team. He’s a versatile player and will do whatever he can to help the team out.
“He played wide receiver as a sophomore before playing quarterback. He knows our offense like the back of his hand. He has that versatility where he can do all of those things and he does them well.”
The Spartans have several mottos and sayings they try to abide by, and so often King is the living embodiment of those.
“He hardly comes off the field,” Lee said. “He just leads by example. We always talk about emptying our bucket. And what that means is when you leave the field there shouldn’t be anything left. You should give it your all. He empties his bucket on every play, every down. You always want someone like that leading your team.”
While the win is considered a signature win that will likely help the Spartans lock down a playoff spot, Lee doesn’t believe King will focus too much on that game or the playoff implications, but instead move forward.
“It was a good win,” Lee said. “It was a good win for our team. It happened he was the player that made those plays. And I believe he’d say the same thing. We try not to get too much into talking about playoffs and signature wins and that’s his attitude, too. It was a great win for us, but he wouldn’t look at it as a signature. Finishing strong his senior year would be a signature win for him.”
