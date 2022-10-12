Running in Wyoming County agrees with Aidan Kneeland.
The Woodrow Wilson sophomore broke a course record for the second time in three races, leading the Flying Eagle boys to the Coalfield Conference Championship Wednesday at Twin Falls State Park.
Kneeland completed the course in a time of 16:25 to set the record. He did the same at the Westside Invitational on Oct. 1 with a time of 16:08.
The Flying Eagles won the conference team title with 39 points. Kneeland was joined in the top 10 by Brandon Canaday (third, 18:10) and Michael Haddadin (ninth, 19:16). Jonah Morgan was 11th (19:23) and Robert Shirey 15th (19:32).
In second was Shady Spring's Jaeden Holstein (17:52).
Team runner-up PikeView had two top-10 finishers (Braden Ward and Matt Murphy were fourth and fifth, respectively).
Nicholas County's Natalie Barr won the girls race with a time of 21:31.
Shady Spring won the girls team title with 51 points, led by runner-up Charlotte McGinnis (21:33). Gwynn McGinnis was ninth with a time of 23:00.
Woodrow Wilson was second with 64 points. Kyndall Ince (third, 22:14) and Lauren Curtis (sixth, 22:40) were in the top 10 for the Flying Eagles.
Regional championships will be decided next Thursday.
The Class AAA Region 3 meet will be held at Greenbrier East. The girls race will start at 4 p.m., followed by the boys at 4:45 p.m.
Westside will host Classes A and AA. The Class A race will start at 1 p.m. with the girls, and the boys will start at 1:45 p.m. The Class AA girls will begin at 3 p.m. and the boys at 3:45 p.m.
Boys
Team scores
1. Woodrow Wilson 39, 2. PikeView 57, 3. Nicholas County 87, 4. Shady Spring 99, 5. Oak Hill 137, 6. Wyoming East 145, 7. Greenbrier East 173, 8. Princeton 176
No team score: Liberty, Summers County, Westside, James Monroe, Independence, Richwood, Meadow Bridge
Individual (Top 25)
1. Aidan Kneeland (WW) 16:25; 2. Jaeden Holstein (SS) 17:52; 3. Brandon Canaday (WW) 18:10; 4. Braden Ward (PV); 5. Matt Murphy (PV) 18:44; 6. Luke Barr (NC) 18:55; 7. Tommy Wikel (WE) 18:55; 8. Johnny Walkup (NC) 18:58; 9. Michael Haddadin (WW) 19:16; 10. Wesley Holcomb (NC) 19:18; 11. Jonah Morgan (WW) 19:23; 12. Kaleb Blankenship (PV) 19:25; 13. Zachary Neal (Pr) 19:26; 14. Eli Northrop (SS) 19:31; 15. Robert Shirey (WW) 19:32; 16. Austin Bias (OH) 19:45; 17. Jonah Nolan (PV) 20:02; 18. Jackson Carter (GE) 20:06; 19. Nate Cook (PV) 20:07; 20. Jadon Acord (L) 20:08; 21. Mason Nettles (WW) 20:17; 22. Elijah Keaton (PV) 20:19; 23. Caleb Carver (OH) 20:20; 24. Garett Hatcher (SS) 20:21; 25. Brady McCabe (Pr) 20:24
Girls
Team scores
1. Shady Spring 51, 2. Woodrow Wilson 64, 3. Greenbrier East 69, 4. Nicholas County 95, 5. PikeView 112, 6. Oak Hill 151, 7. Wyoming East 152, 8. Princeton 163
No team score: James Monroe, Sarah Turner, Richwood, Westside, Liberty
Individual (Top 25)
1. Natalie Barr (NC) 21:31; 2. Charlotte McGinnis (SS) 21:33; 3. Kyndall Ince (WW) 22:14; 4. Haley Johnson (NC) 22:27; 5. Abigail Londeree (GE) 22:30; 6. Lauren Curtis (WW) 22:40; 7. Abby Dixon (GE) 22:58; 8. Carli Spade (PV) 23:00; 9. Gwynn McGinnis (SS) 23:00; 10. Hayley Collins (Pr) 23:04; 11. Katie Collins (JM) 23:33; 12. Journey Wisthoff (SS) 23:38; 13. Sarah Turner (SC) 23:42; 14. Braylie Wiseman (SS) 24:08; 15. Baylee Jarrett (R) 24:12; 16. Luella Mansheim (GE) 24:13; 17. Laicey Necessary (PV) 24:24; 18. Jaycee Pritchett (Pr) 24:36; 19. Madison Farrish (WW) 24:39; 20. Abby Honaker (SS) 24:43; 21. Elise Vredeveld (WW) 24:56; 22. Colleen Lookabill (WE) 25:05; 23. Maddie Lilly (GE) 25:05; 24. Lani Misch (WW) 25:30; 25. Lexie Wikel (WE) 25:44
