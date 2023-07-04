Marshall men’s basketball is a program with a long and storied history on the hardwood when it comes to the college game, but when you’re talking about putting players on the next level that history and tradition does not matter for much.
That’s why the odds are stacked against Taevion Kinsey.
Kinsey, the Thundering Herd’s all-time leader in points and games played and last season’s Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, did not hear his name called in this summer’s NBA Draft. He did, however, sign a free agent deal with the Utah Jazz after the draft. He opened his (unofficial) professional account Monday in a Summer League contest, scoring six points (2 of 2 from the field with a 3-pointer and a single foul shot made) in almost 19 minutes of playing time. Not bad, right?
Right, but Kinsey will need to show off a lot more of his game if he wants to crack a regular season NBA roster – be it with the Jazz or any other franchise. Consider this: Since 2000, only two former Marshall players, Beckley’s Tamar Slay (2003) and Hassan Whiteside (2010) have been drafted by an NBA team and appeared in the league. No Marshall players who went undrafted in that time frame have appeared in an official NBA game. Going back just a few years before then, in 1998 former DuPont High star Jason Williams, who spent a few seasons in Huntington before bouncing out for Florida when Greg White replaced Billy Donovan as the Herd’s head coach, was drafted No. 7 overall.
So getting to the NBA from Marshall has not happened very often this century. Williams is a little bit of a stretch, we’re still counting him here, but before that you have to go back to Mullens native Mike D’Antoni, the brother of current Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni, in 1974 to find a Marshall basketball player making their NBA debut.
In total, 11 former Marshall men’s basketball players have played an NBA or ABA game. Of those, eight came between the years 1949 and 1974 – so if making the American professional ranks was tough for Marshall players back in the day, it’s been near impossible for players in the modern game.
Only two players in Herd history have gone on to play in an American pro game at the highest levels after going undrafted, and it hasn’t happened since Billy James played 10 minutes and scored two points in a single appearance for the old Kentucky Colonels of the ABA in 1974. The other was Gene James, a Charleston native and Stonewall Jackson High grad who appeared in 88 games with the New York Knicks and Baltimore Bullets over four seasons from 1948 through 1951.
So, what the Thundering Herd’s all-time leading scorer is attempting to do is not unprecedented, but it’s far from commonplace. It’s a tall task for sure, but Kinsey has made a career thus far of far-exceeding any expectations placed on him or his game.
l l l
Researching for this column sent me down the rabbit hole and got me thinking about one of the best I’ve ever seen in a Marshall uniform.
Hassan Whiteside is the most recent ex-Marshall player to appear in the Association, and is the owner of one of the more unique career paths in NBA history. Whiteside was a shot-blocking phenom in his one season in Huntington, and parlayed that performance into being the No. 33 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. He washed out after just a few seasons in Sacramento and appeared to be out of the league for good as he spent multiple seasons in Lebanon and China, but in 2014 he found himself back in America for the Iowa Energy of the G League, and shortly after that he burst back on the NBA scene with the Miami Heat. Whiteside spent five seasons with the Heat before bouncing around between the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento and most recently the Utah Jazz for the 2021-2022 season.
At 34, a return to the NBA seems unlikely for Whiteside, but that hasn’t stopped him from playing. The big man singed a contract earlier this year with Priatas de Quebradillas in Puerto Rico.
