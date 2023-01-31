Taevion Kinsey is having a special senior season at Marshall, and is taking his place among the all-time greats who have played for the Thundering Herd.
There is still work to do, obviously, with another month remaining in the regular season and March looming in the distance. But Kinsey has the stats to back up his status as an all-timer at Marshall and is the top player and team leader for one of the best teams in the Sun Belt Conference and a likely contender for the league’s NCAA bid come conference tournament time.
Kinsey recently passed John Taft for third place on the Thundering Herd’s all-time scoring list – trailing only Skip Henderson and Jon Elmore (though barring a crazy run through February, Kinsey is probably out of striking distance of the top spot) and is the only active player in the nation with a career total of more than 2,000 points, 700 rebounds and 500 assists.
The Columbus, Ohio, native also currently leads the Sun Belt in scoring (21.3 points per game), minutes played (37.3) and is second in the league in assists (5.9 per game). He’s making the team better and getting everyone involved – and those other players are coming through (for the most part) when Marshall needs them. Andrew Taylor is third in the SBC in scoring at 19.2 points per game. True freshman Micah Handlogten leads the league in rebounding (10.6 per game) and VMI transfer Kam Curfman has been the Sun Belt’s best 3-point shooter, leading the league in both percentage (42.4) and 3-pointers made (78). Taylor, for what it's worth, has the second-most 3-pointers made in the SBC at 57.
Kinsey has a lot of help, no doubt about that, but he is the motor that makes the Thundering Herd go. He should be considered the front-runner for Sun Belt Player of the Year honors as things currently stand and probably should have a case for some All-America honors if he can keep it up as he ranks No. 12 in the country in scoring (as of Tuesday afternoon) and No. 7 in assists.
I don’t know if Kinsey has an NBA future, but he’s certainly going to get some looks. Add in his in-game dunking ability and he has become one of the most fun players to watch in the country. He’s the total package right now, and his name will long be remembered in Huntington.
l l l
If Kinsey and Marshall (18-5, 7-3 SBC) are to hang with the best teams in the Sun Belt at the top of the standings this month, this week will go a long way towards achieving that goal. The Thundering Herd hits the road to take on Appalachian State (Thursday) and league-leading Louisiana (Saturday).
Marshall handled the Mountaineers (13-10, 6-4 SBC) in their first meeting – a 79-53 MU win on Dec. 29 in Huntington. Taylor and Curfman led the Herd with 15 points each that night while Kinsey had 14 and Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 11.
Saturday’s game against the Ragin’ Cajuns (19-4, 8-2 SBC) in Lafayette, La., will be the Herd’s only regular-season contest against Louisiana.
Marshall then remains away the following week with games at Coastal Carolina (Feb. 9) and Georgia State (Feb. 11). MU probably needs three wins in that stretch to keep pace and a win at Louisiana certainly wouldn’t hurt the cause.
l l l
Last week’s double-overtime loss to Louisiana-Monroe was bad, but bouncing back by going north of 100 points and smashing Georgia State on Alumni Night was probably a good sign the Herd had put the loss behind them. And how fun was it to see all the old players hanging out and sharing their experiences on social media?
It had been a long time since Marshall got some of its basketball alumni together at a game, so it was cool to see all the camaraderie among the former players – guys like Tirrell Baines, Mark Dorris, J.R. Vanhoose, Stevie Browning, Robbie Jackson, Jesse Oglesby and even my former middle school gym teacher Tex Williams (also a coaching legend in West Virginia basketball circles).
Apologies to those I didn’t list, but seeing those guys together brought back a lot of fun memories from my time being around and covering Herd basketball. Dorris, Baines, Jackson and Oglesby were among the first players I covered during my days at the MU student newspaper. One time Dorris went over the press row table for a loose ball and landed in the lap of my good friend Brian Dalek while he was on the air for WMUL. I still have a green Jesse Oglesby Marshall jersey in my closet and my first big “work” road trip was to cover those guys in the Conference USA tournament.
That’s just me though. I’m sure I wasn’t the only one going down memory lane seeing the former players together again, and I hope Marshall does more of this in the future.
