Kings end Miners' 4-game win streak

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Champion City scored three runs in the seventh inning to defeat the West Virginia Miners 4-3 on Sunday.
Chase Carney hit a solo home run with one out off Miners reliever Ryan Kircher, who was making his debut. Mitchell Okuley was then hit by a pitch and Ben Ross walked to chase Kircher.
Okuley and Ross stole third and second, then Okuley scored on Lukas Galdoni's sac fly off Austyn Coleman. Ross then scored on a single by Dallen Leach to put the Kings ahead by one.
Kircher took the loss. He pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up one hit — Carney's home run — and walked two. He was charged with all three runs in the seventh.
The Miners led 3-0, all on the bat of Pat Mills. He hit a solo home run in the second and then a two-run shot in the fourth.
The Miners (4-5) had won four in a row, including Saturday's 19-7 win via the mercy rule.
The Miners hit four home runs, one each by Denver Blinn, Malik Williams, Chris Iazzetta and Kenneth Melendez. It was the second of the season for Iazzetta.
After hitting one home run over their first seven games, the Miners have six in their last two.
Williams drove in five runs and Blinn had four.
Steve Bowley got the win for the Miners. He scattered eight his over 6 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs (four earned) while striking out two and walking two.
The Miners are off Monday before hosting a two-game series against Chillicothe starting Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.