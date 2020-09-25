Keyser 70, Nicholas County 19
keyser — Class AA No. 11 Keyser gained 530 yards of total offense and defeated Nicholas County 70-19 Friday night.
Drae Allen ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries. He scored on runs of 49, 71 and 39 yards. Quarterback Gavin Root was 6-of-9 for 119 yards and three touchdowns.
Zion Powell had two rushing touchdowns and two more receiving.
Jacob Williams ran for 62 yards and a touchdown for Nicholas (1-3).
The Grizzlies are scheduled to host Midland Trail next Friday, Oct. 2. Keyser (3-1) will welcome Hampshire.
NC (1-3) 6 0 6 7 — 19
K (3-1) 21 28 14 10 — 70
First quarter
K: Zion Powell 58 run (Seth Earnest kick), 11:08.
K: Powell 20 pass from Gavin Root (Earnest kick), 6:25.
NC: Garrett Kesterson 31 pass from Jordan McKinney (kick failed), 2:30.
K: Drae Allen 49 run (Earnest kick), 1:18.
Second quarter
K: Allen 71 run (Earnest kick), 8:01.
K: Powell 7 run (Earnest kick), 5:35.
K: Dameain Emerick 2 pass from Root (Earnest kick), 2:41.
K: Powell 7 pass from Root (Earnest kick), 1:18.
Third quarter
NC: Jacob Williams 1 run (kick failed), 10:19.
K: Allen 39 run (Earnest kick), 9:41.
K: Chayse Evans 3 run (Earnest kick), 3:14.
Fourth quarter
NC: Jeffrey Girod 1 run (Brayden Short kick), 9:51.
K: Seth Healy 6 run (Earnest kick), 6:25.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — NC: Williams 17-62, Brycen Morriston 8-39, McKinney 11-26, Girod 4-25; K: Allen 4-146, Powell 4-84, Healy 2-37, Hunter Van Pelt 3-36.
Passing — NC: McKinney 9-18-1-98; K: Root 6-9-0119, Healy 1-20-8.
Receiving — NC: Kesterson 2-39, Girod 2-22, Morriston 2-15, Wesley Hill 1-10; K: Powell 3-42, Emerick 2-43, Samuel Bradfield 1-34, Team 1-8.