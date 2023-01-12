If Wyoming East was going to unlock the combination to a victory over Woodrow Wilson Thursday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, coach Derek Brooks knew he would have to come up with a new set of numbers.
He knew what he had wasn’t going to do the trick.
So, he came up with 1-2-2.
And that turned out to be a winner as the Warriors pulled what would likely be considered at least a minor upset with a 55-41 victory.
For the second straight game Garrett Mitchell and Cole Lambert both reached 20 points and the duo scored all but two points, a throw-away basket at the end of the game, in the fourth quarter. The Warriors made 13 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter to close the game out.
The defense was a staple in the win and Wyoming East held Woodrow, coming off an 83-point effort at Capital Tuesday night, to single digits in the second and fourth quarters.
It was all a matter of matchups, Brooks said.
“We have run it in the past, we just haven’t gone over it too much. We put it in this year, but we never ran it,” he said. “I knew we had to do something different against Woodrow tonight to kind of stifle them. They have shooters everywhere.
“We don’t match up with them (in man or the 2-3). They are super athletic. The Hawthornes (Braydon and Zyon) and (Elijah) Redfern of course, they are hard to handle 1-on-1 and try to guard them man to man.
“I knew that 2-3 would be hard to guard their shooters around the arc at any given time. We had to have something to really let (Jaylon) Walton score a few in there and we’d double down when we can but we had to focus on the shooters outside because that’s where they score.”
It worked like a charm. Walton led Woodrow with 12 and Redfern added 11 but nobody else reached double figures.
“It was smart on their part,” Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd said. “They did it against Oak Hill but Oak Hill went at it. They didn’t try to dribble, dribble dribble, they went at it and got some easy baskets. I felt like we dribbled, dribbled, dribbled and we didn’t pass. We just dribbled.”
The Warriors’ calling card man defense was abandoned for the 1-2-2.
“That 1-2-2 really gave them problems,” Lambert said. “We practiced that, the first day was yesterday actually. We usually run 2-3 or man but coach put the 1-2-2 in and that helped a lot. I think it really messed with them because they are used to man to man, and they have a lot of athletes that can go 1-on-1 with you. We wouldn’t have matched up with them at all, so it was a good defensive scheme.”
“We don’t match up with them well man, we’ve been practicing the 1-2-2 for a couple days now,” Mitchell said.
Down 30-21 in the third, Woodrow made its one run of the game, going on a 12-3 streak that started with back-to-back 3s by freshmen Coby Dillon and Zyon Hawthorne. Hawthorne’s 3 came after a big swat on the other end by his brother Braydon, who now has 35 blocks on the season.
After Bryson Huff had a 3 to make it 33-27, Walton and Braydon Hawthorne had baskets before a pair of Redfern free throws tied it at 33-33. Lambert started what would be 20 straight points scored by the duo to give the Warriors the lead heading to the fourth.
Mitchell hit a 3 to start the quarter and after Braydon Hawthorne scored Mitchell started a streak of going 13 of 16 at the foul line in the final 3:34.“Coach told us what the plan was and where to go with the ball,” said Lambert, who was 12 of 14 at the free throw line. “Me and Garrett know we can knock down free throws when it’s crunch time.” A key 8-0 run to start the second quarter helped the Warriors take a 24-18 lead at the half after Woodrow mustered just four points in the quarter against the 1-2-2.
Kidd said the excuses of youth are not acceptable at the midpoint of the season and he needed somebody on the court to take the reins. Kidd said he knows he has the horses; he saw them at Capital, but players have to be ready every night, and he didn’t think they were Thursday.
“I felt like at Capital we had four guys who stood up and played pretty good,” Kidd said. “We need some people to stand up ... Man up and play. This is not AAU basketball; this is organized Beckley basketball and you’ve got to be ready to play. We didn’t show tonight. I don’t know what it was. The reason might be that Wyoming East wanted it a little more than we wanted it. I don’t know, our guys don’t have pride in playing for Beckley, for the City of Beckley. I thought their guys showed they had pride playing for Wyoming East. Mullens.” Huff added 10 for the Warriors.
“I think every one of the guys on the floor played an excellent game tonight,” Brooks said. “Super proud of them. They played their role tonight. Jackson (Danielson) rebounded the ball well. I mean Walton is a big kid in there. He’s a good player. and Howard manned the paint as well. Everybody did their role. Garrett and Cole did most of our scoring tonight, but Huff chipped in with 10. He took the shots that were given, and he hit them. Overall, they played well. (Dacota) Cooper gave us key minutes when Jackson got into foul trouble in the first (half). Like I said, I’m super proud of the kids tonight.”
Wyoming East improved to 8-2 with the win and Woodrow Wilson dropped to 4-6.
“It means a lot to us,” Mitchell said. “Woodrow is always really good, and we love being able to come in here and beat them. They are a great team.”
“I think (it’s a statement win),” Lambert said. “They’re a four-A team. They beat Oak Hill. We lost to (Oak Hill) and we feel we should have won that game. It’s good to come here and win. It’s hard to win here. It’s going to help long term, when the sectionals and regionals roll around.”
Wyoming East is scheduled to travel to Summers County Friday night. Woodrow Wilson is back in action Monday at George Washington at 1:30 p.m.
Wyoming East
Garrett Mitchell 7 5-6 21, Cole Lambert 4 12-14 20, Bryson Huff 4 0-0 10, Jacob Howard 1 2-2 4, Jackson Danielson 0 0-0 0, Dacoda Cooper 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 19-22 55.
Woodrow Wilson
Coby Dillon 3 0-0 9, Elijah Redfern 3 4-4 11, Zyon Hawthrone 1 0-0 3, Braydon Hawthorne 2 0-1 4, Kellen Heffernan 1 0-0 2, Jaylon Walton 4 4-5 12. Totals: 11 8-10 41.
WE 14 10 11 20 — 55
WW 14 4 15 8 — 41
Three-point field goals – WE: WW: 5 (Dillon 3, Redfern 1, Z. Hawthorne 1). Fouled out — none
