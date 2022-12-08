For Liberty coach Denise Arline, the worst possible scenario in her team’s 47-22 loss to Meadow Bridge Thursday night was making two 3-pointers early.
Understand the coach’s dilemma.
While the 3 is more than the 2, it’s not as efficient when you are chucking them from 30 feet and Liberty was not afraid to pull. and pull they did. Some 20 times, and when you are only making three, well, the percentages are not in your favor.
“I told them, ‘It’s not working tonight, the 3s are not going in, you need to stop shooting 3s, it’s not working,’” Arline said. “Sometimes they get fixated on making those 3s. When we went to the locker room, I told them it’s better to make 10 2s than three 3s. It’s all about the total points, not how you make them.”
Either way, the Raiders weren’t making enough of either against a Wildcats team that is now 3-0 on the season.
The Wildcats, thanks to a key second half surge, led 17-12 at the half. The slow start wasn’t necessarily a surprise to coach Steve Taylor.
“We’ve been getting off to slow starts,” the coach, now in his 29th year at Meadow Bridge, said. “We weren’t pushing the ball like we were supposed to. We were just slow from the start. We tried to feed off our defense and we started doing that in the second half.”
It was that stretch in the second quarter that was key, however.
Down 12-8, the Wildcats went on an extended nine-point run, five coming in the final 40 seconds and from the team leaders, as Charity Reichard hit a two and Kierston Rozell hit a 3 to make it 17-12.
Meadow Bridge would make the run 13-0 in the third quarter, the Wildcats’ R & R Duo of Rozell and Reichard — and the R & R isn’t for rest and relaxation with this duo — again hitting baskets to push the lead to nine.
“We went deep in our bench, we were just trying to get a spark,” Taylor said. “We got a spark from a couple of freshmen actually (Keira Hanshew and Lillian Hayes), running up and down the court and getting steals. Rozell hit some big shots. Charity Reichard came through in the second half, had some nice dish offs there. We were just trying to find a way to win tonight.”
Arline’s young charges came out hot with Ayreyonia Parris and Chloe McGee nailing 3s to make it 6-2 and they made it 12-8 by working the ball into the post to Brooke Brown. But Meadow Bridge’s defense adjusted and made the entry passes to Brown tougher to complete and the Raiders went back to shooting 3s.
“It looked like we just gave up,” Arline said. “We were winning and doing well until the score was tied and then they went up by two. It’s like we gave up instead of fighting hard to get that lead back. That’s what happened.”
It was 23-16 in the third when the Wildcats went on a 14-0 run to end the period and ruin any chance of a comeback for the Raiders.
Rozell led the Wildcats with a game-high 16 points and Reichard added 11.
For the Raiders, Brown, in the post, led the way with nine points.
“Good teams have to find a way to win, and we found a way to win tonight,” Taylor said. “These girls, through everything the last two, three years, are 3-0 and we’re very happy about that.”
Meadow Bridge travels to Richwood Tuesday while Liberty (1-3) hosts Sherman on Monday.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 5 1-3 11, Sierra Simmons 1 0-0 2, Riley Roberts 2 0-2 4, Kierston Rozell 7 0-0 16, Kaitlyn Cooper 2 1-1 5, Abigail Cooper 1 0-0 2, Emma Hatcher 0 0-0 0, Lillian Hayes 1 0-0 3, Keira Hanshew 0 0-0 0, Jordan Butcher 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Phillips 1 0-0 2, Emma Blair 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 21 2-6 47.
Liberty
Ayreyonia Parris 1 0-0 3, Chloe McGee 1 0-0 3, Brooke Brown 4 1-2 9, Lexi Cozort 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Miller 0 0-0 0, Jessica Anderson 0 0-0 0, Alayna Cline 1 2-2 5, Jaidyn Tolliver 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 8 3-4 22.
MB 2 15 20 10 — 47
L 8 4 4 6 — 22
Three-point goals – MB: 3 (Rozell 2, Hayes 1), L: 3 (Parris, McGee, Cline. Fouled out – none.
