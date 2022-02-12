Micah Fisher made it a perfect 3-for-3 in the West Virginia Girls Championships. Kenzi Taylor did it again in her return to the event.
Fisher, a senior at Greenbrier East, won the 140-pound state championship Saturday in Parkersburg. It capped off a successful run for Fisher at the tournament, adding to the 127-pound title she won as a sophomore at the inaugural event and the 140 a year ago.
Teammate and fellow senior Emma Kesterson also went out on top. In her third appearance at the tournament, Kesterson left Parkersburg with the 134-pound state championship.
Taylor, a sophomore at Independence, won the 123-pound state championship. She pinned her way through the bracket and did not allow an offensive point.
Taylor won a middle school championship at 101 pounds as an eighth-grader in 2020 then was unable to compete last season.
Shady Spring’s Danielle Simmons was runner-up at 195 pounds. Her teammates Brooklynn McClure and Leslie Ward were third and fifth, respectively, at 107 pounds.
Liberty’s Karlie Osborne was third at 140 and Madilyn Lucas third at 240.
In the team race, Musselman won the championship for the third straight year with 104 points. The Applemen had not individual champions but had eight place winners.
East Hardy, also with an eight-girl team, was second with 89 and Cabell Midland third with 64.5
Fisher and Kesterson represented East and their 51 combined points were good enough for fourth in the team standings.
Shady was sixth with 39 and Liberty was tied for seventh with 27.
Taylor scored 26 points on her own to place Independence at ninth.