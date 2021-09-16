summersville — Nick Kellar and John Lopez connected for three touchdowns as Class AA No. 7 Lincoln defeated No. 3 Nicholas County 21-13 Thursday night.
The touchdowns went for 5, 24 and 32 yards.
Kellar completed 16 of 24 passes for 219 yards. Lopez finished with seven receptions for 123 yards.
Kaleb Clark ran for 155 yards on 21 carries and caught a 15-yard touchdown from Brycen Morriston for the Grizzlies (2-1). Wes Hill returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown to start the second half.
Nicholas County will host Wyoming East Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.
L 0 7 7 7 — 21
NC 0 7 6 0 — 13
Second quarter
NC: Kaleb Clark 15 pass from Brycen Morriston (Brayden Short kick), 1:04.
L: John Lopez 5 pass from Nick Kellar (Liam Gallegher kick), :35.
Third quarter
NC: Wes Hill 94 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:44.
L: Lopez 24 pass from Kellar (Gallegher kick), 4:09.
Fourth quarter
L: Lopez 32 pass from Kellar (Gallegher kick), 10:48.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — L: Antwan Hilliard 16-34, Levi Moore 6-13, Nick Kellar 5-13, David Burdette 1-8; NC: Clark 21-155, Alex Pritt 7-68, Morriston 11-19, Colton Browning 3-11.
Passing — L: Kellar 16-24-0-219: NC: Morriston 3-12-2-47, Dawson Brown 2-5-0-13.
Receiving — L: Lopez 7-123, Jayce Brooks 3-24, Westin Heldreth 2-53, Levi Moore 2-11; NC: Hill 3-21, Clark 2-39.