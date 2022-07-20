Marty Jones couldn’t have fathomed that taking his daughter to Little League or travel team softball practices would lead all the way to Williamsport, Pa.
But it did.
While getting daughter Kelci to her appointed rounds as a budding softball pitcher, it turned out one day that one of the events needed umpires.
Having done some umpiring coming up in Mullens, where his own father Charles was involved in the Little League, Jones was volunteered to do some umpiring that day.
One thing ended up leading to not just another, but all the way to the Little League World Series in 2012.
On Saturday, both Jones and his daughter – now Kelci Jones-Hall – the road leads to Charleston where they will be inducted into the West Virginia Sports Legends Hall of Fame at the event’s banquet Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum.
“Growing up in Mullens, when I was 16 my older brothers had gotten into umpiring and I kind of followed them and did some umpiring,” Jones said. “But as it goes, life got in the way, you end up having a family and I got out of it for 10, 12 years. One day I was taking Kelci to an event somewhere and they needed umpires and I thought to myself, ‘I’ve done this rodeo before, I don’t really want to do this again.’ But one thing led to another, I ended up umpiring baseball, started getting into officiating football games with Greg Fernett and the rest is history.”
Kelci, in the meantime, became an outstanding pitcher at Independence, at one time No. 2 on the all-time wins list at the school and a two-time first-team all-stater.
“Obviously the fact my dad was around sports was a factor in my wanting to play,” said Kelci, now a medical ICU clinical pharmacist at CAMC Memorial in Charleston. “But we both had a love for it, and it really worked out well for both of us.”
So the umpire and his daughter set out on a course that led Kelci to have an opportunity to play softball in college, though the workload for becoming a pharmacist eventually led to her pursuing her career dreams. Marty would go on to umpire on Little League’s biggest stage, becoming only the fourth state native to have that opportunity.
And then receive the Hall call from Tex Williams, the state’s unofficial dean of state sports history with his Legends Museum in Artie.
Marty said the fact both were inducted was a happy happenstance.
“I think mine (induction) was for being a long-time official but also for being at the Little League World Series, and that’s something I am very proud of because it is tough to make it to that level,” said Jones, noting only 24 umpires from around the world make it to Williamsport, Pa., each year. “I think it was just a coincidence that we both went in at the same time, but it really does make it special.”
“I was shocked when I found out about the honor but going in with my dad is really something that makes it wonderful for both of us,” Kelci said.
Jones also served as his daughter’s coach in Little League, not something he aspired to, but he enjoyed the father-daughter time on local fields of play.
His daughter noticed her dad’s umpiring though and it stuck with her, although he was umpiring baseball and she was in softball. She was known as a player that never questioned a call, good or bad.
It was her dad’s effort to make the right call each play, a belief rooted in something the late and legendary coach Don Nuckols told him years ago, that allowed her to understand umpires are human.
“Coach Nuckols told me a long time ago, ‘Marty, when you lay your head down at night, make sure you can justify your call and make sure you tried your best that night.’ In other words, never take it for granted, because these are memories for kids who are playing sports,” Jones said.
Likewise, when he attended Kelci’s games, he cheered for his daughter.
“But I never wore a team shirt or school colors,” Jones said. “I just thought that was the right thing to do, because I might have to call a game at this other school (and he often did) and I didn’t want to give the impression that I might be partial.”
And his daughter would have it no other way.
“My dad and my mom (Leetta) spent all those years getting me where I need to be, getting me to practice, games,” she said. “They are responsible for all the successes that I have had and that’s what makes going into the (Legends Hall) with dad so special.”
“We are really proud of her,” Jones said. “My wife and I have always said we were very fortunate to have a great kid like her. She might not be the best athlete, but she would not be outworked. When she was in college, I’d talk to her in the evening and she would say, ‘I have to go to study hall now.’ I was amazed because I could never get the discipline to do that.”
Jones said the fact he is being inducted for being an official makes the honor even better.
“I’ve got to meet so many great people through my work as an official,” Jones said. “I have to thank the players, coaches, administrations, the WVSSAC, our (Little League) district administrator Paul Flanagan, Little League Baseball and coach Nuckols for helping me get this honor.”
And now he will accept that honor with his daughter, who has an 11-month-old son Maddox, with her husband B.J. Hall, a former Shady Spring baseball player.
“We have been a great team, I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Kelci said of her dad.
The Legends Sports Banquet is one of the nation’s largest of its kind and 1,300 are expected to attend Saturday’s event.
