Keeping the next generation of hunters in mind

As concerned sportsmen and women, we often talk about how best to pass along our hunting heritage to the next generation. Some are convinced more access to public lands is needed, others will suggest stronger mentor programs are needed while others will simply say it’s harder to recruit new hunters in today’s modern world.
I am in the camp of opportunity and access. Maybe it’s my years of freelance work and witnessing how important it is to be in the right place at the right time for business. The same can be said for young hunters. Having the right place (often access to public lands that is open and free to all) at the right time (an open season with a high success rate and very low cost of entry to participate) is all that is needed to start a young man or woman down the path of becoming a lifelong hunter as well as an active participant in wildlife conservation.
Having a DNR that understands the importance of protecting public lands for hunting as well as a willingness to try special seasons for youth is very praiseworthy. In fact, a special season for deer is right around the corner. Here are some of the particulars.
The four-day special split antlerless deer season for youth hunters, persons with a Class Q/QQ permit, and senior citizens with a Class XS license soon will be underway.
The first segment of the season is Oct. 19-20. The second segment is Dec. 26-27. Hunting is permitted on private and public lands in counties that have a firearms deer hunting season.
Youth hunters ages 8-17 may participate in this special antlerless deer season. Hunters ages 8-14 must be accompanied by a licensed adult who may not hunt or possess implements for the taking of wildlife. Hunters ages 15-17 must comply with all licensing requirements. Senior hunters who have a resident Class XS lifetime hunting/trapping/fishing license may also participate in this special antlerless deer season.
“This is an excellent opportunity to pass on the tradition and safe practices of hunting to youth hunters,” said Tyler Evans, a wildlife biologist with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. “This season also provides a tremendous opportunity for seniors and hunters with a Class Q/QQ permit to enjoy this unique hunting experience at a time when there is not as much hunting pressure.”
All hunters participating in this season, as well as accompanying adults, must wear at least 400 square inches of blaze orange.
Nonresident youth hunters must be properly licensed (Class XXJ License + CS/LE Stamp, Class AAHJ License + CS/LE Stamp, or a Class DT License), and all accompanying nonresident adults must also be properly licensed (Class E License + CS/LE Stamp).
The daily bag limit for this special antlerless deer season is one antlerless deer per day, for a total of four antlerless deer that may be harvested during this season.
Deer harvested during the special split antlerless season will not count toward a hunter’s annual deer season bag limit. Class N/NN stamps are not required for this special season.
Simply put, being at the right place at the right time can make all the difference when introducing someone new to our heritage and traditions of hunting in the Mountain State.