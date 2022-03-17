Kendrick Wilson, of Greater Beckley Christian, left, takes it to the basket rebound against, Ashton Lycliter, of Tucker Co. during the semi-final game of the Class A Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Thursday. Greater Beckley won 48-40(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)John Rose, of Greater Beckley Christian, right, tries to pull down a rebound against Tucker Co. during the semi-final game of the Class A Boys State Basketball Tournament in Charleston Thursday. Greater Beckley won 48-40(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Kadjo rebounds to help Greater Beckley Christian reach title game (WITH GALLERY)
By Dave Morrison For The Register-Herald
CHARLESTON – Greater Beckley Christian’s Seann-David Kadjo picked the perfect time to rebound from an off-night on the boards. And then some.
The Greater Beckley senior grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back to give the Crusaders a 47-40 lead with 1:39 left as the Crusaders beat Tucker County 48-40 in the Class A semifinals Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum.
That puts Greater Beckley (7-20) into its first Class A state championship game in school history. The Crusaders will play the winner of the other semifinal between James Monroe and St. Joseph’s Saturday at 10 a.m.
Greater Beckley held a 10-point lead at four different occasions in the second half, the last time at the 6:56 mark when Kaden Smallwood’s basket made it 41-33.
But Tucker County’s Ashton Lycliter scored three straight baskets to cut the lead to four with 3:56 left.
Kendrick Wilson restored order for the Crusaders with a drive and basket.
The way Tucker had continually fought back, no lead seemed safe. On the Crusaders' next possession, Smallwood, a second part of Greater Beckley’s dynamic driving guard duo, went to the basket.
“I saw Kaden drive and I just had to at least crash in in case he missed,” Kadjo said. “I just got the ball and went up and scored.”
“He didn’t have a good rebounding game, he was getting shoved around a little bit, but he is a kid who will bounce back, and he is a kid who will be where he is supposed to be," Arvon said. "He crashed the offensive glass on that possession, and we absolutely needed it. And he provided that for his teammates. If we’re going to make plays, let’s do it in those moments and he did it.”
Tucker County continually fought back, using a 32-20 final rebounding edge to its advantage with 13 offensive rebounds and 10 second-chance points.
But the Mountain Lions were never able to get even with the Crusaders, who led wire-to-wire.
The Mountain Lions fell behind 10 early in the second half when Greater Beckley doubled its 20-15 lead to 25-15 on a 3 by Wilson and a layup by Kadjo.
But Tucker responded with a 3 by Levi Bennett and a jumper by Maddox Anderson to get it back to five.
Late in the third and twice in the fourth the lead got back to 10 before the Mountain Lions made a run to get it to four at 43-39 on the three straight baskets by Lycliter.
That’s when Wilson and Kadjo struck again, Kadjo’s basket a dagger for the Mountain Lions.
“It was huge,” Tucker County coach Daniel Helmick said. “We had a stop, and we were still in the game. With our size we’ve got to rebound the ball and we struggled scoring tonight so we need every possession we can get. That was a big play in the game, huge play.”
Wilson and Smallwood led the Crusaders with 14 and 13 points, respectively. They were a combined 11 of 23 from the field and had 13 of the Crusaders' 20 rebounds and seven of the eight assists.
The Crusaders scored 28 points in the paint largely because the duo was able to get to the basket time and time again. It’s become a calling card for the two guards.
“When we’re playing fast, I don’t think any team in the state of West Virginia can contain us,” is the way Wilson describes it.
Tucker County players Levi Bennett and Trevan Bonner agreed.
“They are fast. Moved quick, it was just hard to stay in front of them,” Bennett said.
“They are both quick and athletic,” added Bonner.
Smallwood, Wilson, Kadjo and John Rose have all played 32 minutes in both state tournament games and Greater Beckley, which now famously lost four players last month to in ineligibility ruling, has not registered a bench point in either game.
“We knew coming into the Civic Center it was going to be a bigger court,” Smallwood said. “The few practices we had, we conditioned. I think that really prepared us for this moment.”
Arvon said his team was able to dodge a bullet Thursday.
“Tucker County, what a team and what an effort,” Arvon said. “They are a bunch of dogs on the floor. They really got to every loose ball today. They outrebounded us by 12. And we, to a man, understand that is not acceptable and we have to do a better job because those are all effort things.
“Our kids showed a toughness at the end of the game. When we needed it, we got offensive rebounds. When we needed to make layups, we got those. We hit a couple of big 3s in the fourth quarter as well. I couldn’t be prouder of these guys for where they’re at versus where it could have been.”
Where they are is a win from a state championship.
“That was the goal, we just had to go to the state championship and win it all,” Kadjo said. “Then we got some problems with the players and all that (with the eligibility issue) but still it did not stop us from reaching that goal. And now, thanks to God, thanks to coaches, my teammates, my friends, family, to GBC we will play in that state championship.”