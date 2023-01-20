When Jake and Dustin Justice were growing up, they experienced a great number of firsts.
Jake, the oldest, excelled in football, baseball and wrestling in the youth leagues as well as middle school and high school! After an astonishing middle school wrestling career, he started for the Independence Patriots as a freshman. He was fourth in the state tournament (119 pounds) and finished the season with a 43-7 record.
He went on to have a stellar career, finishing first in 2007 (145), third in 2008 (152) and second in 2009 (171). His overall record is one of the best from Indy's rich wrestling history. One hundred ninety-two wins, four-time regional and Coalfield Conference champion, two-time WSAZ champion and a host of individual titles rank Jake as one of the most successful wrestlers to evolve from our area. He also played on both sides of the ball for Indy in football and was second-team captain of the 2009 West Virginia Class AA all-state baseball team.
Younger brother Dustin started in sports a little later than Jake but really caught on, especially in high school.
In wrestling, he was a four-year starter for the Patriots. After failing to qualify for the state tournament his freshman year, Dustin finished fourth as a sophomore (145) and second his junior year (160).
It was the 2014-15 season that Dustin really caught fire. He won the Coalfield Conference, the regional and the WSAZ titles, along with numerous invitational championships. More importantly, he helped Indy win two straight team championships in the state tournament.
All this was after a highly successful fall season of football. On the turf, Dustin played offense and defense and was considered the bread and butter running back when the Patriots needed a first down.
Jake and Dustin have now accomplished another first. They will be the first set of brothers to be inducted together into the Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame. Both athletes will receive their plaques before the finals of the Coalfield Conference Tournament Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. at Independence High School.
Coach Cliff Warden remembers about the pair, "Jake and Dustin were fun to coach. They were competitors to the highest degree. Glad they're getting recognized."
Congratulations, Jake and Dustin! The squeeze of the water bottle goes to their parents, Doug and Cindy Justice, huge wrestling fans.
