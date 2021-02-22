PITTSBURGH — Brittney Justice became WVU Tech’s all-time leading scorer and the Golden Bears defeated Carlow 96-48 Monday in the first round of the River States Conference Tournament.
Justice now has 1,592 career points. She finished the night with 20 points and 13 rebounds.
Alex Gray scored 15 points and had seven assists and six rebounds. Brianna Ball finished with 14 points and 10 boards.
Whittney Justice added 10 points.
Tech, the No. 10 seed, will host No. 9 Midway in the quarterfinals Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. The men will follow with their quarterfinal game against Indiana-Kokomo at 7:30 p.m. The men drew the No. 7 seed and a first-round bye.