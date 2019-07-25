Another birthday is on the horizon and in what seems like a blink, age 60 is just four years down the road for me. There are times that I swear I am turning into that old guy that sits on the front porch and screams at those pesky kids to get off his lawn.
Not really, I love kids.
But honestly, there are some things that have made me a little on the grouchy side as the gray hairs appear more frequently.
I learned to adjust to the designated hitter in baseball and inter-league play, even if I am still not that fond of either. Now another one of my favorite sports, golf, is asking me to make another adjustment.
Professional golf has long centered around its four major tournaments, the Masters in April, the U.S. Open in June, The Open Championship in July and the PGA Championship in August.
Fans have become accustomed to watching the beauty of the Masters, before a two month build up for the three summer majors.
Although The Open Championship can at times looks like a winter event.
Now in an effort to make the tournaments which comprise the FedEx Cup playoffs more appealing, and move them out of direct competition with NCAA and NFL football, the PGA Tour schedule took a major shakeup this year.
Normally played into September, the FedEx Cup playoffs will now take place in August. Henceforth, the PGA Championship was moved from August to May, forcing the Players Championship, which is often regarded as the fifth major, to be moved to March.
That is a head-spinner for sure.
While that may seem like a small move on paper, it placed the four major tournaments one after another. All four majors played out in just 102 days. As great as the four tournaments were this year, it all seemed so rushed.
After watching the memorable Open Championship this weekend with Irishman Shane Lowry electrifying both Ireland and Northern Ireland, golf fans now have to wait until April to again enjoy the beauty of Augusta National — over 260 days from now.
I will preface this with I don’t like change and I am not a fan of the FedEx Cup playoffs, that is not what golf is about to me.
Golf is about tradition and golf is about the majors, period. It is what defines the careers of professional golf’s elite talent and should always be the most protected part of the schedule.
Several big name players have expressed ill feelings about the rushed schedule, including Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari.
It gets worse next year when you add the Olympics and the Ryder Cup into the mix.
Again, maybe I am just old and grouchy. Really, playing the World Series in November with frigid temperatures has been a great idea. All the changes in NASCAR have that sport booming, just look at the stand each week.
When I was younger and I acted like an idiot at times, my dad always hit me with, “boy, don’t get too big for your britches.” Money is not the answer to everything and golf is messing with what has made the sport great over the years.
I have to say, I do not like it.
Another tournament feeling the side effects of the PGA Tour change is the annual event played in White Sulphur Springs, A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, formally the Greenbrier Classic.
Originally played in late July before moving to the week of July 4th the last few years, the tournament is now slated for Sept. 9-15 this year, which will actually be the beginning of the 2020 PGA Tour season.
I love this tournament and did so even as a fan. But, unless you are walking around with your eyes closed, the tournament numbers have not been good since the unfortunate flood that wrecked the Old White TPC in 2016.
Now comes the move to September with Friday night high school football and both West Virginia and Marshall playing key home games on Saturday of the tournament.
I want to believe the move will work and showcase the beauty of West Virginia. However, I just can’t see it happening.
The same week as A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier is contested, the KLM Open will be played in the Netherlands on the European Tour. Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed have already committed to play and will likely be joined by other top players.
A week later, the European Tour moves to England for the prestigious BMW PGA Championship won last year by Molinari, with a star-studded field from across the pond.
Hopefully the tournament can lure some of the top talent from the United States this go a round to the Greenbrier Valley, like Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.
A visit from Tiger Woods would definitely boost attendance numbers. Unfortunately, after grinding through the aforementioned FedEx Cup playoffs, a visit from those players in mid-September may not be in the cards.
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @Rusman1981