Jay Jones remembers the sting of his freshman season, when a Woodrow Wilson team that was starting to reinvent itself sent eight wrestlers to the state tournament.
Jones wasn’t one of them. and he was never going to let that happen again.
“My sophomore year, I told myself I’m not missing it again. I’m not missing out on my team, because it hurt not to be there,” Jones said. “So I made a promise to myself that I’m going to make it back every year and do better every year, and that’s what I’ve done so far.”
That sophomore season saw Jones finish sixth in the state. Last season, he placed third at 195 pounds, and feels he could have done better.
It seems Jones has made a career of looking at an obstacle and getting over it. and that determination has him off to a hot start to his senior season.
The senior 175-pounder is 7-0, including a dominant run to the 182-pound championship at the competitive Indian Classic in Kingsport, Tenn. He won all four of his matches by pin and spent 8 minutes, 35 seconds on the mat.
The week before, he was at 175 as part of the new weight classifications sanctioned by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission and went 3-0 as the Flying Eagles won the Bruce Niday Classic at Spring Valley.
“I think I look better than I looked last year,” Jones said. “Even at the end of last year.”
Funny that Jones would specifically mention the end of last season. He had a strong year overall, finishing with a 32-7 record, but there was a point he didn’t feel like anyone was paying attention.
“Definitely. There’s always a chip on my shoulder, I feel like,” he said. “Especially being from Beckley, everyone on this team has a chip on their shoulder.”
The state was taking notice of the Flying Eagles from the start, and individually a group of breakout freshmen, including eventual state champion J.J. Bailes, teamed with established upperclassmen such as Jackson Evans and Ethan Osborne to lead the charge.
For Jones, it seemed to take a while. But his pivotal moment came in the West Virginia Dual Teams Championships, when Jones went 2-0 and was named Most Outstanding Wrestler.
“It was a confidence booster, especially being unranked at the time, and wrestling the top four teams in the state,” Jones said. “I knew I had a chance for a rank in the state tournament when I won that award.”
He went on to win the Region 3 title at 195 and wrestled to a third-place finish, placing for the second straight year.
“I was upset in the semis; I got caught in a move,” Jones said of his loss to Cabell Midland’s Logan Fischer. “I felt like I could have done so much better in the semis and it still upsets me to this day. But you’ve got to keep moving forward.”
Coach Matt Osborne has enjoyed watching Jones elevate each season. One moment that stands out was his 7-5 win over John Marshall’s Ben McCardle that ensured a spot on the podium in a huge sophomore year.
“Missing the state tournament his freshman year is what lit him up. and his goal was just to qualify for states,” Osborne said. “Then he comes out with a big come-from-behind blood round win in the state tournament and becomes an all-state wrestler. I think that fueled his confidence even more so than his loss his freshman year. That made him hungry to win, then getting all-state gave him confidence that he could do it, that he could compete with everyone.”
It’s really never been easy for Jones.
He got a late start last season thanks to a pair of football injuries. He broke his left thumb against Princeton that required surgery and kept him out for two weeks. The big one came in the Flying Eagles’ playoff loss at University, when he suffered a broken jaw with three minutes left in the game.
There was doubt even in Jones’ mind if he would get to the mat.
“Whenever I broke my jaw I was like, ‘There’s no way I can wrestle,’” he said. “I was upset and I had tears in my eyes, but I was happy I got cleared with it.”
He actually came back in early January for a duals meet at Greenbrier West — more than a month earlier than projected.
Osborne thinks the injuries contributed to Jones not getting the attention he deserved last season.
“He was definitely overlooked,” Osborne said. “Football injuries, bad injuries, two surgeries a month before the season starts pretty much. I think that was one thing that got him overlooked. We were even questioning whether he (the first day of) wrestling practice. He had a lot to overcome.”
Overcome it he has, and he will be wrestling in his hometown Thursday and Friday at the inaugural Fallen Heroes Tournament at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Flying Eagles followed their Bruce Niday win with a fourth-place showing in Tennessee. Jones believes the team is primed for a big season.
“I’m excited because we have a state championship-type team,” he said.
“Our weight classes are stacked everywhere. We’re just missing a heavyweight. I honestly think we can win the duals state championship and the state tournament.”
