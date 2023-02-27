Matt Osborne was talking about how well Garrett Johnson has been wrestling this season.
“Garrett’s been on since summer,” the fourth-year Woodrow Wilson coach said.
Then, he gave a quick clarification.
“Well, Garrett’s always on,” he restated. “It’s hard to get him off; he’s always in business mode.”
“I’m very competitive,” the sophomore 106-pounder confirmed. “Whatever I want to do, I want to be the best at.”
With the start of the state tournament days away, the numbers seem to bear out Johnson’s drive. He has been ranked No. 1 all season and will take a 55-1 record into Huntington on Thursday.
Johnson has not dropped a match at 106. His only loss was to George Washington’s Ben McComas at 113 pounds, 3-1 in the Fallen Heroes Tournament in December. Both he and McComas won Region 3 championships Feb. 18 in Beckley, and Johnson got career win No. 100 in the process.
A year ago, Johnson finished 46-8 and was fourth in the state at 106. The big difference between then and now is that Johnson was often at a size disadvantage.
“He was one of the best 106s last year, but he weighed in at 92, 93 pounds at the most,” Osborne said. “He never weighed in over a hundred pounds. He was competing that much lighter, and you’ve got guys cutting from 120 or more, that’s tough. That’s a big frame and a lot of muscle to compete with.”
Ironically, there was a time when Johnson was on the other side.
“It was tough (last year), especially since all these kids were cutting from 120. Especially with me wrestling all throughout my youth I was always kind of on the bigger side when I was wrestling because I had to cut weight a little bit then,” he said.
“But I couldn’t put on any weight (last season).”
That changed this season. In fact, there have been moments when Johnson had to shed a pound or two to get to 106. Having had to do so at the youth level turned out to be good practice for now.
“It was harder last year because I had to (try to) put on weight and I did everything possible,” Johnson said. “In youth I cut a little bit of weight, so I can walk in that mat room and lose two or three pounds in practice.
“Over the summer I started gaining weight and I think in August I hit, like, 108 and then from there it just took off.”
“He’s got his weight up to where he needs to be to compete at 106, and this is what it looks like,” Osborne said of Johnson’s big sophomore season. “He was this competitive last year, he was just underweight.”
That led to him watching Spring Mills’ Matthew Dolan complete his undefeated season by defeating Wheeling Park’s Noah White in the state championship match. That’s not his plan this year — not that it was last season.
“Saturday evening, sitting up there and watching that 106 match, it’s definitely still in the back of my mind for upcoming states this year,” Johnson said. “There was a lot of disappointment and anger. I felt that I should have done better. So this year that’s definitely the big drive.”
“Even being undersized, I’m sure Garrett felt like he should have been in the state finals match, because that’s just how he is,” Osborne said. “He got a tough draw against a really good wrestler last year (Dolan, in the semifinals) who is probably going to win it again at 113. But, yeah, being undersized he never felt like he shouldn’t win. It was never an excuse for him. He still competed.”
As for that unbreakable focus, Osborne says Johnson comes by that honestly.
“I think he gets that in his DNA, because his dad (Bob) is like that, too,” Osborne said.
Bob Johnson was not a wrestler, but he is still a student of the game, watching plenty of wrestling on YouTube, and pushes himself as well, Garrett said.
“My dad does so much for me,” he said. “All throughout youth he would take me places and we travel all throughout the summer. He’s taken me all the way to Oklahoma before.
“He does crazy stuff. He climbs trees for a living. He has that big adrenaline rush and wants to be the best at whatever he does as well.”
Who knows, maybe tree topping is in Johnson’s future as well. For now, however, he is focused on climbing the top of the podium.
“At Coalfields I paced the entire day. I couldn’t sit down,” Johnson said of the tournament where he was named Most Outstanding Wrestler. “That’s just how I settle my nerves. No matter what, any time I go to a tournament my phone goes up and I don’t touch my phone the entire tournament.
“I’m locked in.”
