Johnny Bench to spend a day in Huntington

huntington — Cincinnati Reds legend Johnny Bench is coming to Huntington on Thursday, Oct. 24, for the Marshall University homecoming parade and “An Evening with Johnny Bench,” an 8 p.m. event at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center. The latter event is presented by the Marshall Artists Series.
Bench, a Baseball Hall of Fame catcher, 14-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner, will also be in town to help promote the Thundering Herd’s Herd Rises campaign, a $22 million fundraising effort to make Marshall’s new baseball stadium a reality. Construction is set to begin in March.
Marshall’s homecoming parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. in front of Keith Albee. Riding in a car with Bench will be former Thundering Herd and Major League Baseball standouts Jeff Montgomery and Rick Reed.
To purchase tickets for the Keith Albee event, please visit the following link: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/160056E9A3F12977