John H. Lilly named Athletic Director at Independence

John H. Lilly is an old school coach, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the Independence football coach maintains a constant old-school mindset.
“I’ve always felt like I was a growth-minded coach,” Lilly said. “By that I mean that I try to learn and adapt with the times. Like (Alabama football) coach (Nick) Saban said, ‘You either adapt or die.’ You have to grow and change.”
Still, the occasional throwback to days gone by is a good thing. In a throwback to his own playing days, Lilly was recently named the new athletic director at Independence.
He remembers his own playing days at Bluefield in the late 1970s, early 80s playing for the legendary John Chmara.
“When I was at Bluefield, coach Chmara was the AD and I think if you looked at a lot of schools the football coach was also the AD,” Lilly said.
Lilly has been in education for 35 years, after a stint in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He has been in Raleigh County for 30 of those years.
He took his second head coaching job at Shady Spring in 1991. He was there until 2000 when he moved to Woodrow Wilson. He coached college football at Bluefield College in 2017-18 and returned to the high school sideline at Independence in 2019.
“I have a lot of experience and I’ve built up a lot of contacts over the years,” Lilly said. “I think I can help. I’ve been asked in the past but the time was never right. The time is right now and I’m excited about where we are going.”
Independence is in the midst of several upgrades.
“Walking around out here today (on the Independence campus) we have work going on, painting the (football) fieldhouse, painting the baseball dugouts and concession stand. We’re going to upgrade the press box, the scoreboard will be replaced and we are going to renovate the girls locker rooms.”
Last year the field was resurfaced with turf, the first phase by the Raleigh County Board of Education (along with Woodrow Wilson) in what has been a two-year plan to turf all four high school football fields. Liberty and Shady Spring are being done this summer.
“The Raleigh County Board of Education made a commitment to upgrade the fields in the county and it really has been a game changer for us,” Lilly said. “Our Principal Mrs. (Shawn) Hawkins has made commitment to upgrade the facilities and the athletic facilities. It really is a great time to be at Independence.”
While spending a career in teaching and coaching, Lilly still had an idea about what life in administration would be like.
“My wife’s family were all in administration, so I knew what to expect,” Lilly said. “We talked about the old days when a football coach would become an athletic director and then next step was becoming a principal. I’ve seen enough to know that I don’t have any desire at all to do that. I’m happy doing the things I’m doing right now.”
While upgrading the facilities is a tangible part of the job, Lilly will also be involved in the less tangible jobs like scheduling and overseeing all the school’s athletic programs.
“I look at it this way, instead of working all the time for one sport I’m now working all the time for all the sports.”
It was never his dream to be an athletic director, Lilly said, but with his background he felt he could help the cause.
“Growing up I had two goals, to be a coach and to be a Marine, and I was able to do both,” Lilly said. “Just seeing kids smile when they see new turf, a painted fieldhouse, new locker rooms, that’s where I’m at now.
“We’ve got a great coaching staff here, there is no animosity and that is refreshing. There are a lot of good things happening here at Independence. I’m happy to be a part of it.”