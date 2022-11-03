Joe Cochran: Anatomy of a season-saving goal

FAIRLEA – Greenbrier East goalkeeper Joe Cochran knew he was in a conundrum, but he also knew his teammate Adam Seams was devastated and there was only one thing to do.
So, he did it.
And because of his huge save — one of many the Spartans’ keeper has made during a 19-2 season — on a penalty kick inside the box, from about 12 yards, Greenbrier East is taking on Wheeling Park (16-3-4) Friday morning in the state tournament at 10 a.m. at the YMCA Paul Cline Youth Soccer Complex in Beckley.
“When I saw Adam get the foul inside the box, I knew it was 50-50 but he has had my back (as a defender) all season, so I had to show out and have his back,” Cochran said. “I was a little nervous. When (the penalty) it happened I was like, ‘Oh gosh, it is all on me.' I had everyone’s weight on my shoulders. I felt like I got locked in for those seconds and I felt calm, and I knew I was going to make that save.”
Seams, a star for three years at Greenbrier East and a potential Division I player, was grateful.
“At that point in time Michael (GW’s Michael Luechauer) was dribbling and beat Dawson, came to me and I really didn’t have any choice but to slide tackle and I went down a second late and hit nothing but Michael, didn’t even come close to the ball,” Seams said. “At that second, I was like, ‘Well, I’m done' and I was down, down. Coach Lucas (Lemine) screamed across the field, ‘Don’t worry, Joe’s going to save it.’ Joe didn't say a word to anybody. I was like, ‘crap, crap, crap, I’m not going to sleep for about two weeks. I don’t know what I am going to do.'
"When he saved it, I sprinted to him and gave him a big hug. At that point I knew we were going to win the game.”
That the Spartans did, handing GW its only loss of the season — and ending an 11-year hold on the Region 3 sectional title, 3-3 (4-2 on penalty kicks).
“He’s an absolute stud,” coach Lucas Lemine said of Cochran. “I don’t know if I’ve ever had another one like him. Not only the way he saves the ball but the way he’s able to keep possession for us. His footwork has been great all season and we figured out a couple other little things that helped him be more explosive on his diving. He is able to cover the entire goal.”
Cochran said a little trick he picked up helped him know exactly where Aiden Holbert was going with the kick.
“He walked in kind of slow on the PK, which is a lot easier to read the hips if they are a little slower,” Cochran said. “He came in, stepped and turned his hips to the left and I knew he was going that way.”
Cochran laid out and corralled the ball in both hands, rolled over and leaped up with the ball in his hands, the greatest stop in Greenbrier East soccer, to date.
This season Cochran has 14 shutouts – clean sheets as they are referred to on the pitch.
“I also have to thank my defense for that,” Cochran said. “In those games Adam Seams, Dawson Trusty, Cayden Midkiff, Nick White, they are my defensive line. They are solid and I can’t thank them enough.”
He started playing goal at an early age, splitting time between goal and playing the field in middle school, playing a half in goal and a half on the field.
His first experience in goal came in third grade, when he was playing with his same Spartans teammates.
“We were all playing on a travel team called the Crew, it was like a travel team, club team, and I just got threw into the goal,” Cochran said. “I was little, playing defender, and I got threw in the goal but that’s when I fell in love with it.
“It goes both ways. I made tons of saves, and that was the feeling of saving the game back there and that is why I love it. But other times there are unfortunate shots that go in, mistakes that are made. For a goalie it’s tough mentally because one mistake and it’s a goal and you make one mistake you give up the game. You also look on the bright side, you saved the game. You can show out and be the player of the game and it’s awesome.”
The Spartans are the top seed in the tournament, a fact that gives the Spartans an advantage not lost on the team. Though technically a neutral site, the Spartans, by virtue of being the higher seed, are designated the home team.
“Coming into the Wheeling Park game (as the) home (team) is a big deal,” Cochran said. “We haven’t lost a home game all season, which is awesome. We are all locked, we're getting a week of practice in, we are working on things, we are watching film on Wheeling Park. To show up at the state tournament this year for the first time in school history is big for us and I think we are going to perform well.”
The winner of Friday’s game plays the winner of Spring Mills-Hurricane in the state championship Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
