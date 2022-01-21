January has been good for area wrestling teams

Several area wrestling teams are looking to follow up big weekends.
Greenbrier West, ranked second in the state Class A rankings released Friday, looked strong at what was a tough Braxton County Invitational. The top two teams were Point Pleasant — the No. 1 team in Class AA and three-time reigning state champion — and Herbert Hoover, currently second in Class AA.
The Cavaliers finished fourth with 190.5 points, 2.5 behind Class AA No. 6 Braxton County. West had five wrestlers in the finals and came away with four champions — freshman Austin McKenzie (106 pounds), senior Tucker Lilly (113), sophomore Moses Gray (132) and junior Dalton Heath (170). The fifth finalist, senior Brad Blevins, lost to state No. 3 Blayne Jarvis of the host Eagles in double overtime at 138.
The last two weekends have been kind to Greenbrier West, which finished fifth at the West Virginia Army National Guard Duals. The tournament was supposed to be held over two days but had to be reduced to one because of a snowstorm.
The Cavaliers arrived at their hotel in Summersville that Thursday night to beat the storm, then were left with nothing to do Friday.
"We spent all day Friday in our hotel rooms," coach Jeremy Tincher said. "You never know how kids might respond to something like that but they went out and were all business."
It carried over into Braxton County, and Tincher would like to see more of the same Saturday when the Cavaliers host Woodrow Wilson and Greenbrier East. The first match will start at 11 a.m.
The Cavs have six ranked wrestlers — McKenzie (eighth), Lilly (fourth), Gray (sixth), Blevins (eighth), Heath (fourth) and sophomore Cole Vandall (fifth, 182).
Tincher admitted he is a bit surprised at how well the month of January has turned out, based on how slow the team got out of the gate this season.
"I'll be honest, Stevie and I (his brother and assistant coach) were a little concerned," Tincher said. "Coming off a Covid year and us being so young, I just wasn't sure. Watching us practice early, we had to develop better practice habits. Early on, our practice habits were not good, for whatever reason. Through a lot of prodding, we have finally figured out how to practice and what it takes to win matches through practice.
"I've had a good time with these kids. They enjoy practice. They try to have a good time, but at the same time get the work done."
l l l
The Winner's Choice Tournament was good for a pair of Raleigh County teams.
Independence had its strongest lineup to date and came away as the highest placing Class AA team, finishing tied for sixth with Class AAA Cabell Midland with 123.5 points.
"I thought our guys improved a lot," coach Jeremy Hart said. "We still had some guys out of the lineup. That's been the thing for us, getting healthy and getting them in the lineup spots they need to be. With football running long and getting those guys a break and some sickness like everybody else has been getting."
Junior Judah Price won the 145-pound championship with a first-period pin of Spring Mills' Chance Williams, ranked second in Class AAA. Price got a late start recovering from an injury suffered during the football team's run to the Class AA state championship game.
Dillon Perdue placed second at 106 after dropping the final to another Spring Mills standout, state No. 1 Matthew Dolan.
The Patriots will head to North Marion on Saturday for a quad with the host Huskies, Oak Glen and Keyser. Wrestling will begin at 10 a.m. There are still holes, but the Patriots are closer to getting wrestlers in shape and being able to fill the lineup.
Their success at Winner's Choice did not go unnoticed. Independence jumped from No. 6 to No. 3 in the state rankings.
"If we can ever have our whole lineup together, I feel like we can have a top 5 team," Hart said.
Perdue is the state's top-ranked 106-pounder and Price is second at 145. Junior Colton Miller is eighth at 152 and junior Colten Caron fourth at 160.
And there's a familiar face back in the Independence mat room. Cliff Warden, who coached the Patriots to four straight state titles from 2014-2017, is back as a volunteer assistant. He had been the head coach at Virginia power Christiansburg for four seasons.
"It's been huge having Cliff back," Hart said. "With me and him and (assistant Chris) Nelson together, it's been an awesome atmosphere for these kids."
Also at Winner's Choice, Woodrow Wilson continued its big season with a runner-up finish to champion Spring Mills. The Cardinals had 223 points to Woodrow's 193.
Woodrow held at No. 4 in the state rankings, while Spring Mills is third.
Freshman Jimmie Bailes won the championship at 113 and senior Jackson Evans won the 285 final. Junior Ethan Osborne advanced to the final at 152 but suffered his first loss of the season.
Bailes, No. 1 in the state, is one of four Flying Eagle freshmen in the rankings. Garrett Johnson is third at 106, Tyler Roark fifth at 120 and Vance Neal eighth at 126.
Osborne is fifth at 152, and Evans' win at Winner's Choice vaulted all the way up to No. 1 at heavyweight. He was seventh last week.
l l l
Midland Trail has quietly put some talented wrestlers on the mat and checked in at No. 7 in the Class A rankings.
The Patriots finished eighth at Braxton County and placed four wrestlers: Kaden Lephew (sixth, 160), John Bowman (sixth, 182), Robbie Knight (fourth, 220) and Kellen Queen (fourth, 285).
Knight (10-2) is ranked eighth in the state at 220.
l l l
Liberty and Shady Spring will both compete at the Bob Zide Rumble in Williamstown on Saturday. Shady's Joshua Goode is ranked third in the state at 126. ... Other wrestlers ranked in Class AA-A are Dalton Hanshaw of Nicholas County (sixth, 170), teammate Conner Jones (third, 182) and Richwood's Tyler Workman (seventh, 220). ... In Class AAA, Greenbrier East junior 220-pounder Thomas Mullins remains second after his runner-up finish at Winner's Choice and teammate Calvin Roberts is seventh at 285. ... Oak Hill's Gabe Truman is fourth at 220 and Colton Naylor is eighth at 285.
