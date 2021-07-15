Fourth-seeded Jan-Care completed a nice postseason run with a 14-7 win over No. 2 SERVPRO to win Beckley Babe Ruth League’s Bambino tournament.
Jan-Care advanced to the championship game by upsetting No. 1 seed First Community in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Reid Warden, who was named the MVP, was the winning pitcher. He tossed a complete game and struck out 13 batters while only walking two. He allowed seven hits, and only one of SERVPRO's seven runs was earned. Caleb Harper was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in, while Aiden Calvert hit a pair of doubles.
Brody Seabolt had two RBIs. Jax Bailey had a double for SERVPRO and Maddex Sims drove in a pair of runs.