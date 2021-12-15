James Monroe's Thomas regains feeling, headed toward recovery

James Monroe coach Matt Sauvage isn’t a man taken to being scared but he had never seen anything like it in his 19 years as a coach. And if he doesn’t see it again for the next 19, he will be just fine.
But this scary situation does have a happy ending.
After his senior post Cam Thomas was injured in a game, an injury that required Thomas to be taken to an area hospital via ambulance, nobody was sure his prognosis. The injury, which came with Greater Beckley leading 49-37 with 5:34 remining in the third quarter, left Thomas unable to move his right leg.
Thomas didn’t recall the play necessarily, but he did remember being on the ground.
“I did know right away that I couldn’t feel my right leg,” Thomas said Wednesday evening. “I could feel when people touched it, but I couldn’t move it. There were a lot of thoughts that go through your mind. I didn’t know if I was paralyzed, or of I broke my hip. It was scary.”
The happy ending is that Thomas regained his feeling at the hospital at about 1 a.m., sitting on the stretcher on which he was removed.
“After they remove the backboard, I was sitting on the stretcher and I noticed I could move my toes,” Thomas said. “The feeling came back in my leg. I was able to get up a little after that.”
Both the CAT scan and the x-rays were good, and Thomas Wednesday had an MRI.
Thomas, who is averaging 11 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Mavericks, believes that he might have suffered Spinal Shock, which is like a nerve block, when the body, in layman terms, shuts down a certain area to prevent further damage. In Thomas’ case it was on the right side.
He said he was able to watch a replay of the play while sitting in the doctor’s office Wednesday.
“I had a kid on one side of me and the ball was tipped,” Thomas said. “I went back up after the ball and Sherlock (Padmore) grabbed the ball and came down and that caused my legs to go up in the air and I landed like I did.”
“That was a first for me in 19 years of coaching and if it doesn’t happen again that will be just fine,” Sauvage said. “I love all these kids; you never want to see that happen. Suddenly basketball really took a backseat after that injury.”
Sauvage, a scene reminiscent of Bob Huggins and Da’Sean Butler in the 2010 NCAA Final Four, went to the floor with his player.
“Cam is a kid with tremendous faith, and we prayed,” Sauvage said. “Basically, I wanted to let him know that we were here. You are with these boys so much that they are kind of like your own.”
Thomas said he thought it was a good play.
“It was 100 percent going for the ball,” Thomas said.
Padmore came back to check to Thomas, and the James Monroe player said it meant a lot to him.
“I know that two or three of the Greater Beckley players checked on me and that meant a lot, it showed that he didn’t mean for it to happen,” Thomas said. “I also appreciate my teammates and Greater Beckley praying for me.”
Sauvage said he had received at least 30 calls and texts from coaches checking on Thomas’ status and Thomas said he had over 100 texts and calls on his cell phone.
“To me seeing the outpouring of concern means a lot,” Sauvage said. “I was teaching at Greenbrier East today and I probably had 30 to 40 students ask me about Cam. I know Cam appreciates it too.”
“It means a lot to me, and I appreciate that my community has my back no matter what,” Thomas said. “To know they were thinking of me, they were concerned about me, and they were praying for me really means a lot.”
Thomas said he was a little sore Wednesday and was getting used to the new sensation of nerve soreness surrounding the injury. He spent part of the day sleeping and part at doctor’s appointments after arriving home with his parents, both of whom were at the game, at about 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“It’s not like anything I’ve experienced before, but I am hoping my MRI (which he had Wednesday) is good and I can start working out toward returning to the team,” he said.
The Mavericks were also without starter Josh Burks Tuesday after he suffered a fractured wrist just below the growth plate in a tournament game at Narrows, Va. last weekend.
He is expected to miss 3-4 weeks.