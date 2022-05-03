James Monroe's Sauvage commits to Alice Lloyd

LINDSIDE – Sometimes you just know.
And that was the case for James Monroe’s shooter extraordinaire Shad Sauvage.
Looking for a place to continue his basketball career at the college level, that’s what happened with the state champion when he visited Alice Lloyd College.
“We went to the Registrar’s office and the lady there reminded me of the secretary at James Monroe,” Sauvage said. “And she said if I needed anything to let her know.
“We went to lunch and the coach (Scott Cornett) was talking to three or four of the teachers.
“There are probably 600-700 students there. It was a lot like James Monroe. It seemed like a family and that’s one of the things I was looking for in a school.”
Sauvage announced Monday he will sign with the Eagles program.
Located in Pippa Passes, Ky., Alice Lloyd plays in the River States Conference, the same conference as WVU Tech in Beckley.
Sauvage ended his career at James Monroe as one of the school’s most decorated athletes, a two-time first-team all-state selection (along with teammate Eli Allen) and the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,717 career points and a career-record 321 3s and a season-record 103 3s this past year.
Remarkably, through a worldwide pandemic and everyday bumps and bruises, Sauvage showed up. His best ability was his availability, starting al 93 games of his four-year career, including 23 in 2019, 23 in 2020, 19 in 2021 and 28 this past winter.
He ended his career with 57 straight games scoring in double figures and averaged 19.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists this past season and he averaged 18.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for his career.
The highlight was the state championship.
The architect of the title team was none other than Matt Sauvage, Shad’s dad, and a former Peterstown player himself.
And the highlight for Sauvage, inside that state championship, was the hours father and son put into his career early on, before the arrival of his running mate, Allen, and some of the other players who keyed the Mavs’ 28-0 season.
Dad was the one directly responsible, the son said, for helping him get to the point where the young Sauvage was a two-time all-stater, a school record holder, a state leader in 3s made in a season.
“People sometimes think it’s easy being the coach’s son, like you get to play right away but it’s not always that way,” Sauvage said. “He was harder on me at times, but I also would not be the player that I became without him.
“I remember when I was a freshman, before Eli and some of the other guys were here, I would ask him, ‘Can you take me to the gym?’ and whether it was the summer or the winter, whether he was tired or his back was bothering him, he would always, and I mean always, take me to the gym. And we would shoot. For hours.
“And all those times in the gym, all those hours, we really formed a tight bond. He is the one that made me the player I am, and I wouldn’t be in this situation (signing with Alice Lloyd) without him doing everything he did for me.”
Likewise, outside of the state title, the memories don’t come in individual highlights.
“It may sound weird, but outside of that state champion the times I remember are of being in the gym with the guys,” Sauvage said. “We would get out that shooting machine and we would shoot, and we would talk about basketball, or we would talk about life. I feel like I have forged friendship and bonds with these guys that will always be there. Through basketball met some of the best friends I have, and we will always be that way.”
Sauvage will have an opportunity to play at one of his favorite venues, the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, when Alice Lloyd plays WVU Tech, giving area fans a chance to see him in action.
“I love playing at the Armory,” Sauvage said. “It seems like I always play well there.”
One difference for the 5-foot-11 shooter may be court time, a fact Sauvage, who has never not started a game at any level, acknowledged.
“They have a senior shooting guard who is a great player coming back,” Sauvage said. “I hope to be able to play well enough to get a few minutes on the court next season. It will be up to me, and I plan on putting in the same amount of work I did in high school and see what happens.”
Sauvage said he hopes he is remembered in Monroe and in the area basketball community as not only as a state champion – a real source of pride for the close-knit Monroe County communities, - but also an example to the young players. The basketball team has spent a lot of time at the feeder elementary schools which feted the state champions at every turn. It’s also what he hopes he can bring to the next level
“I think just a winning attitude, an example for young people on what working hard can do,” Sauvage said. “If somebody tells you that you can’t do something, when you work hard and put in the time and the effort, it can happen. And good things happen. After we lost to Greenbrier West (in the regional co-final in 2021) it hurt but we got right back in the gym, and we went to work and our goal coming out this season was to win the state championship and we did that.”
Hard work has paved that path all the way to the next level for Sauvage.