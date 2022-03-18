James Monroe up to the challenge in title game

MARCUS CONSTANTINO/WEST VIRGINIA PRESS ASSOCIATIONJames Monroe’s Shad Sauvage (1) and Saint Joseph Central’s Caden Ehirim (1) go up for a rebound during the West Virginia boys single-A state semifinal game between the James Monroe Mavericks and the Saint Joseph Central Catholic Irish at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Charleston. James Monroe defeated Saint Joseph Central 67-44.