James Monroe’s Huffman claims state championship

James Monroe senior Haiden Huffman won a state championship Saturday in the Class A portion of the 2022 WVSSAC State Track and Field Championships at Charleston.
Huffman captured the state title in the high jump with a top jump of 6 feet, 2 inches. Runner-up Peyton Amos, of Webster County, also cleared 6-2, but Huffman won in a jump-off.
The evening before, Huffman was second place in the long jump. The 18 points he accumulated from those two field events allowed the Mavericks to tie Gilmer County for eighth place in the boys overall team competition at the conclusion of the meet. The Doddridge County boys won the team trophy with 86 points, while runner-up Ritchie County scored 80.
Locally in the boys team chase, Greenbrier West and Richwood tallied 14 points apiece, and Pocahontas County scored two.
With 148 points, Williamstown handled the girls field with ease. Runner-up Doddridge finished with 88. James Monroe finished in 10th place with 10 points. Richwood scored five and Greenbrier West two.
Besides Huffman, Saturday's local placers were:
• Greenbrier West earned a runner-up finish in the boys shuttle hurdle relay. The quartet of Brandon Poticher, Ty Nickell, Kaiden Parker and Isaac Agee was clocked in 1:02.65, just behind winner Ritchie County's 1:01.39.
• Greenbrier West's Matthew Thomas logged a third-place showing in the boys 800 with a time of 2:05.17.
• Two Region 3 girls athletes placed in the discus — Richwood's Chloe Cox (96-6) was fourth and Greenbrier West's Megan Poticher (95-10) was fifth.
• James Monroe's Lilly Jackson earned her second field event placing of the week, placing third in the long jump (15-9). Richwood's Baylee Jarrett (15-2 1/4 inch) was sixth in that event.
PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Class A Results
Friday-Saturday
Girls
Shot put
Adyson Hines, James Monroe: 8th, 30-2 1/4
Others: Meagan Poticher, Greenbrier West: 29-6
High jump
Lilly Jackson, James Monroe: 4th, 5-0
Carlee Dillard, Richwood: 7th, 4-10
3200
Sarah Turner, Summers County: 13:54.27
400
Ava Dunlap, James Monroe: 1:08.16
300 meter hurdles
Jessica Armstrong, Pocahontas County: 10th, 52.79
Others: Kelsey Davis, Richwood: 54.20
1600
Baylee Jarrett, Richwood: 6:04.95
4x200 relay
Pocahontas County (Cover, Vandevender, Case, Pollack): 10th, 1:57.37
Others: Richwood (Jarrett, Bailes, Davis, Dillard): 2:02.32
Discus
Chloe Cox, Richwood: 4th, 96-6
Meagan Poticher, Greenbrier West: 5th, 95-10
Long jump
Lilly Jackson, James Monroe: 3rd, 15-9
Baylee Jarrett, Richwood: 6th, 15-2 ¼
Jasey Kramer, Pocahontas County: 13-8
4x800 relay
Greenbrier West (Lilly, Wickline, McCallister, McKenzie): 13:18.52
4x100 relay
James Monroe (Miller, Dunlap, Ballard, Boroski): 56.85
Pocahontas County (Cover, Smith, Case, Pollack): 57.35
800
Carlee Dillard, Richwood: 2:39.70; Olivia Vandevender, Pocahontas County: 2:43.87
Shuttle hurdle
Greenbrier West (Poticher, Griffith, McKenzie, Palmer): 10th, 1:17.74
Others: Pocahontas County (Kramer, Cochran, Doak, Garuccio): 1:20.42
4x400 relay
Pocahontas County (Hoke, Armstrong, Case, Vandevender): 10th, 4:44.48
Others: James Monroe (Boroski, Adkins, Miller, Dunlap): 4:50.44
Boys
Discus
Josh Landreth, Richwood: 2nd, 142-11
Others: Todd Perry, Midland Trail: 110-1
Long jump
Haiden Huffman, James Monroe: 2nd, 20-10 3/4
3200
Trey Stanley, Richwood: 5th, 10:21.28
Jaden Gladwell, Meadow Bridge: 10th, 10:38.49
400
Caleb Williams, Richwood: 4th, 52.80
Max Oganian, Pocahontas County: 5th, 52.89
Matthew Thomas, Greenbrier West: 10th, 54.18
300 meter hurdles
Hunter Wargo, Richwood: 46.28
1600
Trey Stanley, Richwood: 8th, 4:52.09; Jaden Gladwell, Richwood: 9th, 4:53.36
3200
Greenbrier West (Lilly, Agee, Guerra, Nickell): 10th, 1:38.80
Others: Pocahontas County (Osborne, Beverage, Oganian, Halterman): 1:40.78
4x100 relay
Greenbrier West (Lilly, Agee, Parker, Nickell): 8th, 47.48
Others: James Monroe (Lilly, Thomas, Broyles, Huffman): 48.54
800
Matthew Thomas, Greenbrier West: 3rd, 2:05.17
Others: Trey Stanley, Richwood: 2:16.07
Shuttle hurdle relay
Greenbrier West (Poticher, Nickell, Parker, Agee): 2nd, 1:02.65
Others: Richwood (Landreth, Duke, Williams, Wargo): 1:11.55
400
Pocahontas County (Halterman, Beverage, Armstrong, Oganian): 10th, 3:53.30
Others: James Monroe (Broyles, Crislip, Brim, Jackson): 4:09.79