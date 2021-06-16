James Monroe loses series to Charleston Catholic

LINDSIDE — Charleston Catholic punched its ticket to the Class A state baseball tournament, defeating James Monroe 15-5 in six innings to wrap up the Class A Region 3 series at Lindside, on Tuesday.
Charleston Catholic beat James Monroe 11-1 in five innings at Charleston, in Monday's series opener.
Evan Sayer picked up the pitching victory for the Irish. Cody Moore absorbed the loss for the Mavericks.
Moore went down swinging for James Monroe, however, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs at the plate. Cooper Ridgeway also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Mavs.
Thomas Rennie went 3-for-5 with three RBIs to lead the Catholic attack. Michael Ferrell went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Gage Tawney finished with three RBIs.