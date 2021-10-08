CHARMCO — James Monroe forced Greenbrier West into turnovers on the Cavaliers’ final three drives, and Cooper Ridgeway’s 10-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter stood up in the Mavericks’ 20-14 victory Friday.
The Class A No. 13 Cavaliers led 14-7 at halftime before the Mavericks, rated 14th, tied it up on Cooper Ridgeway’s 28-yard pass to Grant Lively with 4:08 left in the third quarter.
James Monroe (4-1) came up with an interception at the 50-yard line on the Cavs’ next drive, setting up Ridgeway’s go-ahead touchdown with 11:53 on the clock in the fourth quarter. The Maverick’s missed the PAT and led 20-14.
West took over but lost a fumble — again at the 50 — and the Mavericks were able to run time off the clock with their next series.
James Monroe punted and West took control at its 15 with 27 seconds to play and no timeouts. The Mavs ended the drive with another interception at the 27.
Ty Nickell’s 10-yard touchdown run gave the Cavaliers a 6-0 lead with 3:11 to play in the first, but the Mavericks’ Braydie Carr answered by returning the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and 7-6 James Monroe lead.
Cole Vandall’s 1-yard TD run with 18 seconds to play in the second quarter and Nickell’s two-point conversion sent the Cavs into halftime ahead 14-7.
West (4-2) will go to Richwood next Friday, while the Mavericks host Midland Trail.