James Long, an assistant to West Virginia University coach Bob Huggins the last two seasons, has been named the new head men’s basketball coach at WVU Tech.
The university made the announcement early Wednesday afternoon.
Long is a Charleston native who transferred from George Washington High School to Woodberry Forest, a boys private school in Virginia. He scored over 1,300 career points in three seasons there.
He played one season at Wofford before transferring to WVU as a walk-on. In two seasons with the Mountaineers, he averaged 1.4 points in 23 games.
Huggins named him assistant director of basketball operations and video coordinator for the 2017-18 season, a position he also held last season.
Long replaces Bob Williams, who resigned in May after 17 seasons with the Golden Bears. Tech posted its first 30-win season (30-5) in Williams’ last year, finishing with the No. 3 national ranking in NAIA Division II and winning a tournament game for the first time in team history.
Tech loses four seniors from that team, including first-team All-American Elisha Boone and honorable mention All-American Brandon Shingles.
Tech is planning a meet-and-greet and press conference to introduce Long at a later date.