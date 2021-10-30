ONA — For an ever-so-fleeting window of time Saturday, Jacob Dowdy could picture himself atop the Class AA podium.
But, the lofty finish eventually didn't play out, as the Shady Spring High sophomore was thwarted in his attempt at picking up an individual state cross country championship at Cabell Midland High School.
Dowdy, the Region 3 champion, battled Winfield teammates Brayden Marshall and Matthew Scheneberg throughout the 5-kilometer race. Marshall had enough left in the tank to post a winning time of 16 minutes, 24.30 seconds, while Dowdy was second in 16:25.60 and Scheneberg third in 16:33.80.
"Pretty crazy," Dowdy said shortly after the race. "I don't know, it still hasn't set in."
"That was the game plan coming in (finishing strong)," said Dowdy. "I like the bottom part, so the plan was to sit on top and when I got down to the bottom start making a move.
"I didn't think I was going to get it there. I just kept fighting. Then, they (Scheneberg and Marshall) finally started to, I wouldn't say die, but slow ... I think I actually had the lead a little bit on them.
"I started passing them until Brayden did his thing" and took control in the final 100 meters.
Dowdy was philosophical afterwards. "I just didn't have it, but that's all right. I was predicted fourth, and I wanted to prove some people wrong, and I did it."
He said prerace strategy worked well. "At the top, I don't think I would have wanted to do anything else, because I would have died." Then, he found himself in contention as the finish line got closer and closer. As the racers approached a tight turn near the end, Dowdy thought he might pull it off. "I did, as soon as I got there, I was like, 'Oh, crap,' and tried to win it."
"He hung tight there in third the whole race," said Shady Spring head coach Eric Lawson. "And I had to come down from the top, and the next thing I know with 250 to go, they're three wide for the win.
"That kid, he has no quit, he has no quit."
Dowdy said the runner-up finish "psyches me (and) gets me re-motivated again going into the offseason."
He wasn't the only all-state performer from The Register-Herald readership area. Woodrow Wilson freshman Aiden Kneeland placed ninth in the boys Class AAA event with a time of 17:01.31. Also, Richwood senior Trey Stanley grabbed all-state status by crossing the line in sixth in the Class A boys race with a clocking of 18:10.78.
Individual champions were Wheeling Central's Aidan Scott in the Class A boys, Doddridge County's Alexis Lamb in Class A girls, Marshall in Class AA boys, Winfield's Rachel Withrow (20:04.23) in AA girls, University's Larry Josh Edwards (15:51.68) in AAA boys, and Morgantown's Irene Riggs (18:24.88) in triple-A girls.
Richwood's Baylee Jarrett (22:00.87) placed 13th in the single-A girls race.
Nicholas County's Natalie Barr was 13th in the Class AA girls race. She was timed in 21:21.13, and teammate Haley Johnson (21:29.43) was right behind in 14th. Shady Spring's Charlotte McGinnis was 24th in 22:12.93.
Shady Spring's Jaedan Holstein (17:48.90) placed 19th for the Class AA boys.
In AAA girls, Woodrow's Kyndall Ince (21:45.40) was 32nd, teammate Colette Lindley (21:59.54) was 37th, and Greenbrier East's Abigail Londeree (22:10.90) placed 39th.
Oak Hill's Austin Bias (17:58.41) was 28th among Class AAA boys.
Team winners were the Williamstown boys and Doddridge County girls in Class A, the Winfield boys and girls in Class AA, and the University boys and Morgantown girls in Class AAA.
Shady Spring was sixth, Nicholas County eighth and PikeView ninth in the boys Class AA team competition.
The Nicholas County girls were ninth and the Shady Spring girls 10th in AA.
The Beckley boys were eighth in the triple-A team standings.
In the girls Class AAA team chase, Woodrow was ninth, Greenbrier East 11th and Princeton 12th.
The Richwood girls were seventh in single-A.
Class AAA
Girls team scoring
1. Morgantown 21; 2. University 89; 3. Cabell Midland 116; 4. Hurricane 125; 5. Jefferson 141; 6. Spring Mills 147; 7. Ripley 162; 8. Buckhannon-Upshur 176; 9. Woodrow Wilson 220; 10. Martinsburg 236; 11. Greenbrier East 268; 12. Princeton 335
Top individual finishers
1. Irene Riggs (Morg) 18:24.88; 2. Allie Martin (Preston) 18:59.69; 3. Lea Hatcher (Morg) 19:30.02; 4. Ellie Hosaflook (Ripley) 19:38.74; 5. Emma Jenkins (CM) 19:41.64; 6. Jennifer O'Palko (Morg) 19:42.27; 7. Sophie Renner (Morg) 19:47.95; 8. Amelia Summers (Morg) 19:49.06; 9. Adelyn Tager (Univ) 20:11.25; 10. Asha Bora (Hurr) 20:17.09; 11. Samantha Shreve (B-U) 20:24.30; 12. Madeline Gump (Morg) 20:26.24; 13. Anna Lester (Morg) 20:32.84; 14. Addie LaBombard (Jeff) 20:33.26; 15. Katie McGivern (Wash) 20:37.50; 16. Tatum McKenna (CM) 20:44.30; 17. Faith Bush (SM) 20:50.04; 18. Quinn Hazelett (CM) 20:55.57; 19. Haley Kramer (Univ) 21:05.04; 20. Shelby Davis (Univ) 21:13.12; 21. Layla Parker (Jeff) 21:20.54; 22. Mailey Jackson (Univ) 21:23.16; 23. Ella Hardin (Hurr) 21:26.52; 24. Carolina Wilson (SM) 21:26.91; 25. Teondra Gravier (SM) 21:27.19
Boys team scoring
1. University 30; 2. Wheeling Park 84; 3. Hurricane 92; 4. Jefferson 139; 5. Cabell Midland 141; 6. Morgantown 150; 7. Washington 159; 8. Woodrow Wilson 180; 9. Parkersburg South 205; 10. Martinsburg 273; 11. George Washington 325; 12. St. Albans 345
Top individual finishers
1. Larry Josh Edwards (Univ) 15:51.68; 2. Ty Steorts (Hurr) 16:20.24; 3. Rocco DeVincent (Univ) 16:37.80; 4. Franklin Angelos (Park) 16:45.03; 5. Drew Zundell (Univ) 16:49.82; 6. Ryan Blohm (Univ) 16:49.99; 7. Bailey DeMoss (Bridge) 16:54.49; 8. Nick Kennedy (Hurr) 16:55.01; 9. Aiden Kneeland (WW) 17:01.31; 10. Kyle de Nobel (Jeff) 17:01.60; 11. Mack Allen (John Marshall) 17:05.07; 12. John Larsen (Wash) 17:12.30; 13. Cooper Gibson (CM) 17:19.04; 14. Jonah Nizami (WP) 17:19.85; 15. Brady Miller (WP) 17:22.80; 16. Tristan Blatt (CM) 17:28.08; 17. Justin Gottlieb (Jeff) 17:29.83; 18. Landon Young (Morg) 17:31.18; 19. Ben Ashmore (WP) 17:32.94; 20. Jacob West (Univ) 17:37.91; 21. Logan Musser (Wash) 17:41.06; 22. Quinn Mudry (Univ) 17:44.85; 23. Max Morgan (WP) 17:49.43; 24. Tyler Umbright (Univ) 17:52.79; 25. Chris Hall (Hurr) 17:55.22
Class AA
Girls team scoring
1. Winfield 72; 2. Fairmont Senior 100; 3. Wayne 112; 4. East Fairmont 124; 5. Frankfort 125; 6. Liberty Harrison 139; 7. Braxton County 150; 8. Elkins 153; 9. Nicholas County 175; 10. Shady Spring 238
Top individual finishers
1. Rachel Withrow (Win) 20:04.23; 2. Addison Lease (Frank) 20:23.31; 3. Lydia Falkenstein (FS) 20:38.66; 4. Nicole Donato (Nitro) 20:42.73; 5. Olivia Williamson (Wayne) 20:46.16; 6. Mariam Al-Zoubi (Win) 20:47.15; 7. Emily Williamson (Wayne) 20:48.01; 8. Jalynn Browning (Scott) 20:48.66; 9. Taylor Hess (North Marion) 20:50.17; 10. Aliya Todd (LH) 20:53.34; 11. Claudia Moore (RCB) 20:59.22; 12. Audrey Helmick (Berkeley Springs) 21:15.18; 13. Natalie Barr (Nich) 21:21.13; 14. Haley Johnson (Nich) 21:29.43; 15. Destiny Berryman (LH) 21:32.73; 16. Sophie Briscoe (Win) 21:41.55; 17. Laura Cain (Brax) 21:43.38; 18. Samantha Sproul (Elkins) 22:01.25; 19. Marissa Haymond (East Fairmont) 22:03.31; 20. Sophia Arner (OG) 22:04.60; 21. Sara Lowe (LH) 22:10.36; 22. Aikaterina Burleson (Frank) 22:11.04; 23. Emily Viana (Grafton) 22:12.10; 24. Charlotte McGinnis (SS) 22:12.93; 25. Bella Haught (FS) 22:13.50
Boys team scoring
1. Winfield 46; 2. Frankfort 50; 3. Oak Glen 95; 4. East Fairmont 100; 5. Elkins 150; 6. Shady Spring 155; 7. Wayne 168; 8. Nicholas County 201; 9. PikeView 235; 10. Lewis County 237; 11. Robert C. Byrd 319
Top individual finishers
1. Brayden Marshall (Win) 16:24.3; 2. Jacob Dowdy (SS) 16:25.6; 3. Matthew Scheneberg (Win) 16:33.8; 4. Charlie Smoak (Elkins) 16:44.6; 5. Steven Kent Niland (Frank) 16:49.9; 6. Garrett Ferguson (Frank) 16:53.0; 7. Konnor Allison (OG) 16:54.1; 8. Landon Brumfield (Poca) 16:55.6; 9. Jasper Brown (FS) 17:13.0; 10. Peyton Slider (Frank) 17:15.6; 11. Drew Moore (EF) 17:18.7; 12. Mason Konchar (OG) 17:28.8; 13. Justin Lipscomb (Win) 17:33.2; 14. Tyler Weiford (Win) 17:35.1; 15. Lucas Anger (Elkins) 17:39.5; 16. Landyn Sell (Frank) 17:40.5; 17. Nathaniel Stuck (EF) 17:40.8; 18. Trenton Denne (Keyser) 17:46.7; 19. Jaeden Holstein (SS) 17:48.9; 20. Luke Duncan (Frank) 17:50.4; 21. Nick Gallo (OG) 17:52.4; 22. Jordan Reesman (Win) 17:59.5; 23. Chance Thompson (Wayne) 18:03.4; 24. Chace Thompson (Wayne) 18:08.9; 25. Jacob Angelo (FS) 18:11.6
Class A
Girls team scoring
1. Doddridge County 34; 2. Williamstown 53; 3. St. Marys 99; 4. Tucker County 125; 5. Ravenswood 133; 6. Charleston Catholic 143; 7. Richwood 161; 8. Ritchie County 173
Top individual finishers
1. Alexis Lamb (Dodd) 19:37.60; 2. Alyssa Sauro (Will) 20:37.97; 3. Katie Cottrill (Dodd) 20:58.32; 4. Brianna Winsett (Will) 21:09.00; 5. Katie Hicks (Tuck) 21:15.65; 6. Virginia Haddox (SM) 21:20.96; 7. Madison Stonestreet (South Harrison) 21:24.88; 8. Bailey Holden (Dodd) 21:28.64; 9. Alexis White (Webster) 21:30.11; 10. Aurelia Kirby (CC) 21:37.39; 11. Natalie Bartrug (SM) 21:42.64; 12. Emily Gola (Dodd) 21:54.77; 13. Baylee Jarrett (Rich) 22:00.87; 14. Erin Chambers (Tuck) 22:02.56; 15. Cassie Cumberledge (Dodd) 22:12.42; 16. Reagan Ortiz (Will) 22:17.19; 17. Lexi Wynn (Will) 22:21.31; 18. Emily Wratchford (Ravens) 22:27.38; 19. Samantha Maxson (Ravens) 22:30.03; 20. Chloe Lightfritz (Will) 22:31.75; 21. Hannah Fisher (CC) 22:33.94; 22. Lacey Dimit (Wood County) 22:45.67; 23. Emily Ebert (Tyler) 22:47.22; 24. Jenna Barnett (Trinity) 22:48.52; 25. Chesnee Williams (Ritchie) 22:57.25
Boys team scoring
1. Williamstown 30; 2. Buffalo 88; 3. Ritchie County 89; 4. Doddridge County 113; 5. Webster County 138; 6. Charleston Catholic 143; 7. Trinity Christian 144; 8. Magnolia 160
Top individual finishers
1. Aidan Scott (Wheeling Central) 17:29.41; 2. Michael Cline (Wood County) 17:34.52; 3. Patrick Reilly (Buffalo) 17:40.39; 4. Trent Gola (Dodd) 17:55.40; 5. Zach Cannon (Will) 18:01.58; 6. Trey Stanley (Rich) 18:10.78; 7. Jullian Johnson (Will) 18:11.19; 8. Ashton Nardella (Notre Dame) 18:18.36; 9. Jaden Ebert (Tyler) 18:28.53; 10. Cade Curfman (Ravens) 18:28.59; 11. Jeremiah Dalton (Ritchie) 18:33.51; 12. AJ Skeens (Sherman) 18:40.46; 13. Haygen Baker (Tyler) 18:44.60; 14. Dawson Winsett (Will) 18:51.18; 15. A.J. Petrovsky (Wirt) 18:55.81; 16. Nicholas Pitchford (Buffalo) 19:04.98; 17. Will Coiner (Will) 19:14.14; 18. Chase Trembly (Will) 19:15.06; 19. Jackson Mallett (Buffalo) 19:17.94; 20. Caleb Lloyd (Dodd) 19:20.10; 21. Peyton Dixon (Trinity) 19:21.08; 22. Isaac Collins (CC) 19:23.89; 23. Carter Bowie (South Harrison) 19:30.86; 24. Tatem Elliott (Ritchie) 19:34.93; 25. Josh Berke (Dodd) 19:40.32