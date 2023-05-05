For the record, I have not killed a turkey yet. There, I’ve said it publicly and, to be honest, I feel no better or worse. This is not the first time in my 30-plus years of spring gobbler seasons that I have found myself off to a slow start. There have been other seasons like this, and they are often recalled as memories during those precious few minutes before you drift off to sleep that cause the dreaded tossing and turning, restless night of sleeping.
It is during these slow starts or slumps, the questions from my friends and others in the community often come in the form of three general categories. The lead-in is always the same, “Get your turkey yet?” It is after the lead-in question that the categories of follow-up statements kick in.
The first category – Have you been hunting? After I look down at my feet for a very long, awkward time of quietness and complete stillness, I answer their question by simply stating that I hunt every day of the season before work, and several days of vacation time were used in pursuing of the famed game bird – thus far. They walk away feeling sorry for me.
The second is the always-predictable conversation about how they know a person who has never seen a wild turkey before called up four with a box call they found at a yard sale (with a cracked lid and a rubber band holding the whole thing together) and has already tagged out for the season. I nod my head and make sure I congratulate the hunter on their rookie-season success and offer the suggestion that they should quit while they are on top of their game. I hear golf is a fun sport this time of year.
The third category is they always know someone from a county over who went out opening morning and took a bird so large in weight that they had to take it to the feed store to use their scales for weighing the massive critter. Nowadays, this is generally followed by an image on their phone of the bird hanging upside down with a blurry image of a scale. I again congratulate the hunter on such a fine prize and accomplishment.
I have tried to modify my answers over the decades, but to be honest, the results are always the same – they walk away shaking their head. No worries, I am used to it. Besides, hunting is not a spectator sport - unless your life revolves around social media and the overused grab-and-grin images depicting your successes in the field.
I hunt every morning of the season because I want to and, to be honest, I must. The five-week season is short and of course, there are days that life, work, family and chores cut my time afield down to first light and the hour after before I must rejoin society for the remainder of the day. To be honest, after the season is over, I miss getting up early to climb a hill to watch a new day being born in hopes that a turkey will greet the day with his gobble.
As I pen this article, it is the third week of the season. So if you see me at the store, at the bank, post office, run into me on the sidewalk or driving out some gravel backroad – yes, I am still hunting and will continue to do so until the final bell rings on the last day of the season. If I end up tagging a turkey or not, who cares? For me and many other long-in-the-tooth turkey hunters, we know that it is perfectly fine to let the bird win. He is supposed to. It is the opportunity to chase him, to hear him gobble at your calls, the numerous times you were so close to sealing the deal but it didn’t happen, the numerous times you took young or new hunters in the woods and watched them successfully fill their tag or miss (oh, the misses) and of course, the privilege of walking the spring hardwoods at daylight – is priceless and worth every penny required for the chance to do so.
For those afflicted by the wild turkey, the season runs until May 21. Good luck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.